2025 PFL World Tournament 1 results: Jackson vs Koreshkov

The 2025 PFL World Tournament 1: First Round kicks off a knockout contest titled “One Shot” on Thursday, April 3. The MMA event airs live on ESPN+ from Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, FL.

In the main event, Jason Jackson (18-5) from Jamaica faces fellow former Bellator 170-pound champion Andrey Koreshkov (28-5). The co-main event features a featherweight bout between 2023 PFL champion Jesus Pinedo (23-6) of Peru and Adam Borics (19-2) of Hungary.

Also on the card is a welterweight matchup between Joseph Luciano (10-2) of Australia and Logan Storley (16-3) of the U.S. In another featherweight battle, Jeremy Kennedy (19-4) of Canada takes on 2021 PFL champion Movlid Khaybulaev (21-0-1).

2025 PFL World Tournament 1: First Round airs live on ESPN+ in the U.S., DAZN in Canada and Europe, and Stan in Australia. The main card starts at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT, with the prelims beginning at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

2025 PFL World Tournament 1 results

Get the full fight card for 2025 PFL World Tournament 1: First Round and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT)

Jason Jackson vs. Andrey Koreshkov

Jesus Pinedo vs. Adam Borics

Joseph Luciano vs. Logan Storley

Jeremy Kennedy vs. Movlid Khaybulaev

Prelims (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)