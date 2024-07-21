Jake Paul vs Mike Perry full fight video highlights

Jake Paul came out victorious over Mike Perry on July 20 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. The pair battled it out on the top of PPV card billed as “Fear No Man”. The scheduled for 10 rounds cruiserweight bout ended prior to the final bell.

The YouTuber turned pro boxer stopped the former UFC fighter and current bare knuckle boxer in the sixth round. On his way to victory, the Cleveland, OH native sent his opponent of Orlando, FL to the canvas three times – in the first, second and sixth rounds. The latter got back on his feet, but stumbled, and the referee called it a day.

With the victory by TKO, Jake Paul improved to 10-1, 7 KOs and secured his fourth win in a row. In his next fight on November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the 27-year-old is scheduled to face Mike Tyson in an eight-round heavyweight matchup.

Mike Perry dropped to 0-2 in pro boxing. The 32-year-old also holds the record of 14-8 in MMA and 5-0 in BKFC.

Get Paul vs Perry full fight card results.