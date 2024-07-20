Photos: Jake Paul vs Mike Perry on weight for 200 lbs boxing fight in Tampa

Jake Paul and Mike Perry successfully made weight for their boxing match on July 20 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The scheduled for 10 rounds bout is contested at cruiserweight with the limit of 200 lbs.

Paul of Cleveland, Ohio tipped the scales twice, first showing 200.4 lbs. On his second attempt, the YouTuber turned pro boxer declared 200 lbs and made it official. Both times he required a towel. Former UFC fighter and bare knuckle boxer, Perry of Orlando, Florida came in at 196.6 lbs.

Puerto-Rico’s Amanda Serrano and Stevie Morgan of Tampa, Florida, both successfully made the required junior welterweight limit at 140 lbs for their 10 rounds co-feature. Serrano weighed-in at 136 lbs. Morgan was 136.6 lbs.

Ashton Sylve of Long Beach, California and Canada’s Lucas Bahdi were also on weight for their 10-round bout at lightweight. The fighters tipped the scales at 134.4 lbs and 134 lbs, respectively.

In another matchup with a top mark of 135 lbs, Tony Aguilar of Jacksonville, Florida goes up against Corey Marksman of Orlando, Florida. The fighters were 134.6 and 134.2, respectively, for their eight-round bout.

In the six-round main card opener, Mexico’s former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr faces Jamaica’s former UFC fighter Uriah Hall at cruiserweight. Chavez Jr showed 197.8 lbs, while Hall was 199.6 lbs.

Paul vs Perry fight card

The Paul vs Perry full fight card and weights look as the following:

Main card

Jake Paul (200) vs. Mike Perry (196.6)

Amanda Serrano (136) vs. Stevie Morgan (136.6)

Ashton Sylve (134.4) vs. Lucas Bahdi (134)

Tony Aguilar (134.6) vs. Corey Marksman (134.2)

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr (197.8) vs. Uriah Hall (199.6)

Prelims