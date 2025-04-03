BKFC Dubai press conference photos: Trout faces Trinidad, Hart meets Emery & more

Austin Trout and Carlos Trinidad-Snake, along with other BKFC Dubai fighters, previewed their bouts and went face-to-face at the press conference. Two back-to-back fight cards take place at Dubai Tennis Stadium on April 4-5, featuring a series of bare-knuckle boxing matches with four titles at stake.

“It’s been an amazing run to get here. I’m so excited to be here,” said BKFC Founder and President, David Feldman. “Four world title fights and 12,000 people. We’re here to break records. That’s what we do. We’re here to break more records in this beautiful city of Dubai. I’m so excited for the fans to see what we’ve been telling them about for so long. Now they get to see it up close and personal.”

“Bare knuckle fighting is different. It isn’t boxing, it isn’t MMA. It’s the most exciting combat sport you’ll ever see. And when you see it here this Friday and Saturday, you’re going to be a fan for life.”

David Feldman | BKFC

BKFC championship belt | BKFC

Austin Trout (3-0) of El Paso, TX and Carlos Trinidad-Snake (6-0) of Omaha, NE square off in the main event of BKFC 71 on Friday, April 4. Trout defends his BKFC welterweight belt.

“I’m excited to be here, and I’m looking forward to putting on a show,” Austin Trout said. “My goal is to put on such a fight that you guys can’t wait for BKFC to be back in Dubai.”

“Be careful what you wish for. He asked for this. You’re just a stepping stone in my way.”

Austin Trout and Carlos Trinidad-Snake come face-to-face | BKFC

Austin Trout and Carlos Trinidad-Snake | BKFC

Carlos Trinidad-Snake said, “I’m bigger, I’m younger, he’s slow and ugly. I’m going to beat him.”

“I think Austin has fought nothing but cans. I’m the best opponent he’s fought. I’m going to bring it to him. I’m going to knock him out, and I’m going to take that belt. I will leave Dubai a world champion.”

Britain Hart faces Tai Emery in BKFC 71 co-main event

In the co-main event, Britain Hart (9-3) of Layton, UT faces Tai Emery (2-1) of Australia. Hart puts her BKFC strawweight title on the line.

“This is something I really wanted and asked for,” Britain Hart said. “To be here means everything. I really resonate with the me-versus-me mentality. For me to say that I’m a World Champion, I have to fight internationally. This fight will put the stamp on my legacy of being a world champion.”

“She’s an amazing athlete. I know a lot about her past, and I resonate with that. I think she’s a very tough opponent, but as far as fights and skills, I haven’t really paid attention.”

Britain Hart | BKFC

Tai Emery | BKFC

Tai Emery said, “My life has definitely been a hard road. I moved to Dubai a year ago, and I embody what this city can do for somebody who has a passionate heart and works with discipline. Brit is the OG of this sport, and I have so much respect for her. I can’t wait to show everyone what women can do in this sport.”

Britain Hart and Tai Emery come face-to-face | BKFC

Britain Hart and Tai Emery | BKFC

Kai Stewart vs Tommy Strydom tops BKFC 72

The main event on Saturday, April 5 at BKFC 72 features Kai Stewart (7-0) of Liberal, KS up against Tommy Strydom (4-0) of South Africa. Stewart defends his featherweight strap.

“My opponent isn’t here. I usually get people really riled up, so this time people will realize that I can beat people without getting them riled up,” Kai Stewart said. “I’m young, and I really just want to prove me-versus-me. I never imagined in a million years that I’d be the king of a combat sport. Now I’m just focusing on how good I can really be.”

“Compared to everybody else that I’ve fought, everyone else has either been scared of me or they were so confident. Tommy has balls. He’s going to come at me and we’re going to fight, but I’m the best in the BKFC for a reason.”

“I’ve been the underdog in most of my fights, and I’m so grateful for my willpower to drive myself to be the best that I can be. Tommy is tough and I think he’s going to come after me. He’s got nothing to lose.”

Kai Stewart | BKFC

David Feldman and Kai Stewart | BKFC

Hannah Rankin vs Jessica Borga co-headlines BKFC 72

The co-main event pits Hannah Rankin (1-0) of the UK against Jessica Borga (2-0) of Lakeland, FL. The pair battle it out for the vacant featherweight title.

“[Her experience with BKFC] isn’t going to do her any help,” Hannah Rankin said. “I’m coming with very high-level skills, and I’m coming to take the belt. The belt belongs to me.”

Jessica Borga | BKFC

Hannah Rankin and Jessica Borga come face to face | BKFC

Hannah Rankin, David Feldman and Jessica Borga | BKFC

Jessica Borga said, “I’m going to show the difference between boxing and bare knuckle fighting. I’ve established myself pretty well in this sport. My violence and what I bring to the table isn’t going to be good for her.”

Both BKFC Dubai cards air live on DAZN.