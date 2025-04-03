Undisputed update: ‘Iron & Steel’ DLC adds Klitschko brothers, Jai Opetaia & more

Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko, and Jai Opetaia, are among seven new boxers in the “Iron and Steel Pack” premium DLC for Undisputed. The update follows the addition of Jake Paul last December. It also features the likes of Eric Esch, Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez, Juan Francisco Estrada, Shannon Briggs, and new gameplay enhancements.

Vitali Klitschko (45-2, 41 KOs), who currently serves as Mayor of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, held multiple heavyweight titles. His younger brother, Wladimir Klitschko (64-5, 53 KOs), is also a former heavyweight champion who held multiple titles as well.

Jai Opetaia (27-0, 21 KOs) is a two-time IBF cruiserweight champion from Australia. The Sydney southpaw is scheduled to defend his belt against Claudio Squeo from Italy on May 13 on the Gold Coast, QLD.

Retired heavyweight boxer Eric “Butterbean” Esch (77-10-4, 47 KOs) of Atlanta, GA is also a former kickboxer and mixed martial artist. Also retired, Shannon Briggs (60-6-1, 53 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY held the lineal and WBO heavyweight titles.

Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (52-4, 42 KOs) from Nicaragua is a four-division world champion. Juan Francisco “El Gallo” Estrada (44-4, 28 KOs) is a two-weight champion from Mexico.

The “Iron and Steel Pack” also brings alternative ring outfits for already featured boxers, including Joe Calzaghe, Joe Frazier, Rocky Marciano, Chantelle Cameron, and Cecilia Braekhus.

Additionally, according to the announcement from Steel City Interactive and PLAION on Wednesday, a free patch delivers:

Refined punch tracking, block effectiveness and positional mechanics.

PS Pro support with enhanced lighting.

An enhanced Career Mode where players can now select the boxers they want to face on the journey to becoming the undisputed champion.

Career fight customisation gives players the chance to select their fighter’s attire when taking on a prize fighter, giving extra flair and style for the main event.

Online instant replay where players can rewatch a highlight reel of the KO featuring three different cinematic angles.

New venues – Riyadh Season Gym, The Observatory and Café Royale.

It was also announced that the “Iron and Steel Pack,” launched on April 2, is the first of several planned content updates for 2025.

Undisputed is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Steam.