Caleb Plant ‘left no stone unturned’, Jermall Charlo ‘ready for new chapter’

The venue is confirmed for a Premier Boxing Champions doubleheader featuring Caleb Plant and Jermall Charlo in separate bouts on May 31. The recently reported event takes place at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, live on Prime Video.

Former IBF super middleweight champion Plant (23-2, 14 KOs) of Nashville, TN faces Jose Armando Resendiz (15-2, 11 KOs) of Mexico. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds, with Plant’s interim WBA 168-pound title on the line.

“I’ve been quietly grinding with my team since my last fight, and just like always, I’ve left no stone unturned in my preparation,” said Caleb Plant, who defeated Trevor McCumby via ninth-round TKO last September. “No setback and no amount of money or success can change the love I have for boxing or change my competitive spirit to be a winner. On May 31, I’m coming to put on a show and leave no doubt that I’m one of the best in the world.”

Two-division world champion Jermall Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs) of Lafayette, LA takes on Thomas LaManna (39-5-1, 18 KOs) of Belleville, NJ. The super middleweight bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

“I took the time to rebuild myself and I rebuilt my focus,” said Charlo, who hasn’t stepped through the ropes since defeating Jose Benavidez Jr. by unanimous decision in November 2023. “I’m locked in with my team and I’m ready for this new chapter at super middleweight. The journey continues. I’m back in full effect and I can’t wait to show my fans what I’ve been working on. It’s time!”

Jermall Charlo during his bout against Jose Benavidez Jr. at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV, November 11, 2023 | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Caleb Plant and Jermall Charlo look to go through their respective opponents and set up a grudge match later in 2025.

Plant defends his belt against Resendiz, who is coming off a win via a fifth-round TKO against Fernando Paliza in February. Charlo goes up against LaManna, who earned his ninth straight victory, stopping Noe Alejandro Lopez in the second round in March.

“I’m very happy to have this opportunity on May 31,” Resendiz said. “I’m thankful to be in a great fight once again, this time against a former world champion in the main event of a stellar night of boxing. I know this is going to be a tough fight, but I will prepare as hard as I possibly can to win and dedicate this win to my beloved Mexico.”

LaManna said, “Facing a big name like Jermall Charlo is the kind of challenge I’ve been working for my whole life. A win against him on May 31 isn’t just a victory for me, it’s life-changing for my family, a statement to the world, and proof that I belong among the best.”

The bouts featured on the Plant vs Resendiz undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.