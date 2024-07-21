Subscribe
Video: Lucas Bahdi knocks Ashton Sylve out cold in Round 6

Lucas Bahdi floors Ashton Sylve on Paul vs Perry undercard live from Tampa

By Parviz Iskenderov
Lucas Bahdi pulled an upset on Saturday, July 20, when he faced Ashton “H20” Sylve at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. The pair battled it out on the PPV undercard leading to Jake Paul vs Mike Perry.

The scheduled for 10 rounds contest didn’t go the full distance. The Canadian lightweight sent his opponent of Long Beach, California face down to the canvas with a massive left hook in the sixth round.

With the victory by knockout, Lucas Bahdi improved to 17-0, 15 KOs, remained unbeaten and made his successful U.S. debut. At the time of the stoppage, the 30-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ontario was reportedly behind on the judges’ scorecards.

Ashton Sylve dropped to 11-1, 9 KOs. The 20-year-old suffered his first career defeat.

According to MVP, as a precaution, Sylve was taken to a local hospital and cleared by doctors.

Get Paul vs Perry full fight card results.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

