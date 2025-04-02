Alycia Baumgardner faces Jennifer Miranda in co-feature to Taylor vs Serrano 3

The next fight of Alycia Baumgardner is confirmed for July 11 against Jennifer Miranda at Madison Square Garden in New York. The 10-round contest serves as the co-feature to Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3, live on Netflix. Baumgardner puts her undisputed super featherweight title on the line.

Baumgardner (15-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio was in action last September in Atlanta, where she faced Delfine Persoon in a bout that ended in a no-contest due to a cut over Persoon’s eye. The Detroit-based 30-year-old champion, who recently signed with Most Valuable Promotions, said she was looking to grab the spotlight and keep her unified 130-pound belts.

“I came to MVP for moments like this – high stakes, global stage, and the chance to show the world who I really am,” Alycia Baumgardner said. “Amanda and Katie have done incredible things for women’s boxing, and it’s an honor to share the card with them.”

“But I didn’t come to stand beside greatness – I came to be it. This night, this spotlight – it’s mine. Jennifer Miranda, I hope you’re ready, because I’m the one they warn you about. The pretty face with bad intentions. When that bell rings, it’s not personal, but it is going to hurt. My belts are staying with me. And still.”

Unbeaten Miranda (12-0, 1 KO) from Spain holds the division’s interim WBA belt, winning the strap by unanimous decision against Teresa Almengor last October in Madrid. The 38-year-old Olympian is now attempting to claim the major title, making her international and U.S. debut as a pro.

“MVP is leading the charge in elevating women’s boxing, and I am grateful to be a part of this historic all-women’s event in one of the most iconic arenas in the world – Madison Square Garden,” Jennifer Miranda said. “Alycia Baumgardner is an incredible champion, but this is my opportunity to become the first ever undisputed champion from Spain and I will do so. It’s time to write my name in the history books of boxing. Undisputed.”

The main event is a trilogy fight between Katie Taylor (24-1, 6 KOs) of Ireland and Amanda Serrano (47-3-1, 31 KOs) of Puerto Rico. Taylor defends her undisputed super lightweight title, while Serrano looks to avenge two previous defeats.

The undercard bouts, featuring newly signed MVP athletes, including unified WBC and WBO bantamweight champion Dina Thorslund (23-0, 9 KOs) of Denmark, Somalian-British Ramla Ali (9-2, 2 KOs), Philadelphia’s Natalie Dove (4-0), and Naomy Valle (14-0, 9 KOs) from Costa Rica, are expected to be confirmed shortly.