Canelo vs Scull results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Canelo Alvarez faces William Scull live from ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 3 (ET). The pair battle it out in the main event, with the undisputed super middleweight title on the line. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.
Mexico’s Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) brings his unified WBA, WBC, and WBO belts to the ring and looks to regain the IBF strap currently held by Scull (23-0, 9 KOs). The 34-year-old four-weight champion looks to go through his opponent from Cuba in the leadup to his clash with Terence Crawford expected later this year. Unbeaten 32-year-old Scull aims to pull off an upset and become the new undisputed champion at 168 lbs.
In the co-feature, Badou Jack (28-3-3, 17 KOs) of Sweden defends his WBC cruiserweight title against former champion Noel Mikaelian (27-2, 12 KOs) of Armenia. Three-division champion Jack was reinstated as champion last December, after Mikaelian was declared “champion in recess” due to inactivity. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.
Among the Canelo vs Scull undercard bouts, Mexico’s Jaime Munguia (44-2, 35 KOs) looks to take revenge on Bruno Surace (26-0-2, 5 KOs) of France. The latter claimed the win by knockout in the sixth round last December. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super middleweight.
Kicking off the action, Martin Bakole (21-2, 16 KOs) of Congo goes up against Nigerian-born Efe Ajagba (20-1, 14 KOs) of Stafford, TX. Bakole looks to bounce back from his defeat via second-round TKO against Joseph Parker in February. Ajagba returns after taking a split decision over Guido Vianello last April. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at heavyweight.
Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull live blog
Canelo vs Scull start time
Canelo vs Scull airs live on DAZN. The start time is 5:45 PM ET / 2:45 PM PT
Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull results
Get Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
(5:45 PM ET / 2:45 PM PT)
Main card
- Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull
- Badou Jack vs. Noel Mikaelian
- Jaime Munguia vs. Bruno Surace
- Martin Bakole vs. Efe Ajagba
Prelims
- Richard Riakporhe vs. Kevin Nicolas Espindola
- Brayan Leon vs. Aaron Rocha Guerrero
- Marco Verde vs. Michel Galvan Polina
- Mohammed Alakel vs. Alexander Morales
