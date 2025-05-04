Video: Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford first face-off

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford came face-to-face for the first time ahead of their highly anticipated showdown. The fight, confirmed Saturday night, is set for September 12 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The pair square off in a scheduled 12-round contest at super middleweight.

Canelo (63-2-2, 39 KOs) and Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) faced off following Alvarez’s clash with William Scull in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 3. The Mexican star walked away with the win, defeating his opponent from Cuba by unanimous decision to become a two-time undisputed champion at 168 lbs.

With the victory, Canelo Alvarez retained his unified WBA, WBC, and WBO belts and regained the IBF strap. Stepping through the ropes in September in Las Vegas, the 34-year-old native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, is opposed by fellow four-weight champion Crawford, who aims to become a three-division undisputed king.

Terence Crawford held world titles at lightweight, super lightweight, welterweight, and super welterweight, including two undisputed crowns at 140 lbs and 147 lbs. Going up against Canelo, the 37-year-old southpaw from Omaha, NE, looks to conquer his fifth division.

Crawford hasn’t fought since last August, when he defeated Israil Madrimov by unanimous decision to land the WBA 154-pound title. For his next fight with Alvarez, “Bud” moves up two weight classes.