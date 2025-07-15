Subscribe
Eumir Marcial vs Bernard Joseph tops Pacquiao-Barrios non-televised undercard

Also on the non-televised undercard: Omar Salcido Gamez faces Brian Gallegos, Jursly Vargas takes on Sergio Aldana, and Joseph Brown meets Aaron Watson

By Parviz Iskenderov
Eumir Marcial during his boxing bout
Eumir Marcial during his bout against Isiah Hart at at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV, on April 9, 2022 | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Filipino Olympian Eumir Marcial faces Bernard Joseph on July 19 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The contest headlines the four-fight Pacquiao vs Barrios non-televised undercard. The pair battle it out in an eight-rounder at welterweight.

Unbeaten Marcial (5-0, 3 KOs) steps through the ropes for the first time this year and makes his return to the ring in the U.S. The 29-year-old southpaw was last in action last March, scoring a fourth-round knockout of Thoedsak Sinam. During his amateur career, Marcial won a bronze at the 2020 Summer Olympics and a silver medal at the 2019 World Championships.

Joseph (11-2-1, 5 KOs) makes his second ring appearance of the year and looks to return to winning ways. In his previous outing in June, the 35-year-old native of Dorchester, MA dropped a majority decision to Casey James Streeter.

Also confirmed for the Pacquiao vs Barrios non-televised undercard is an all-Mexican eight-round super lightweight matchup between Omar Salcido Gamez (20-2, 14 KOs) and Brian Gallegos (8-1, 6 KOs).

Additionally, Jursly Vargas (5-0, 4 KOs) of Curacao takes on Sergio Aldana (4-0, 1 KO) of El Monte, CA in a six-rounder at lightweight. Plus, Joseph Brown (5-0, 4 KOs) of Vero Beach, FL meets Aaron Watson (2-0-1, 1 KO) of Riverside, CA in a six-rounder at super welterweight.

The main event features Manny Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) of the Philippines making his ring return against defending WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) of San Antonio, TX. The co-main event is a rematch between defending WBC welterweight champion Sebastian Fundora (22-1-1, 14 KOs) of West Palm Beach, FL and Tim Tszyu (23-2, 18 KOs) of Australia.

The current Pacquiao vs Barrios lineup is as follows:

Main card

  • Mario Barrios vs. Manny Pacquiao – Barrios’ WBC welterweight title
  • Sebastian Fundora vs. Tim Tszyu
  • Isaac Cruz vs. Angel Fierro
  • Brandon Figueroa vs. Joet Gonzalez

Prelims

  • Gary Russell Jr. vs. Hugo Alberto Castaneda Marroquin
  • Alan Picasso Romero vs. Kyonosuke Kameda
  • Mark Magsayo vs. Jorge Mata Cuellar

Non-televised

  • Eumir Marcial vs. Bernard Joseph
  • Omar Salcido Gamez vs. Brian Gallegos
  • Jursly Vargas vs. Sergio Aldana
  • Joseph Brown vs. Aaron Watson
