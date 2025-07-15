Eumir Marcial vs Bernard Joseph tops Pacquiao-Barrios non-televised undercard

Filipino Olympian Eumir Marcial faces Bernard Joseph on July 19 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The contest headlines the four-fight Pacquiao vs Barrios non-televised undercard. The pair battle it out in an eight-rounder at welterweight.
Unbeaten Marcial (5-0, 3 KOs) steps through the ropes for the first time this year and makes his return to the ring in the U.S. The 29-year-old southpaw was last in action last March, scoring a fourth-round knockout of Thoedsak Sinam. During his amateur career, Marcial won a bronze at the 2020 Summer Olympics and a silver medal at the 2019 World Championships.
Joseph (11-2-1, 5 KOs) makes his second ring appearance of the year and looks to return to winning ways. In his previous outing in June, the 35-year-old native of Dorchester, MA dropped a majority decision to Casey James Streeter.
Also confirmed for the Pacquiao vs Barrios non-televised undercard is an all-Mexican eight-round super lightweight matchup between Omar Salcido Gamez (20-2, 14 KOs) and Brian Gallegos (8-1, 6 KOs).
Additionally, Jursly Vargas (5-0, 4 KOs) of Curacao takes on Sergio Aldana (4-0, 1 KO) of El Monte, CA in a six-rounder at lightweight. Plus, Joseph Brown (5-0, 4 KOs) of Vero Beach, FL meets Aaron Watson (2-0-1, 1 KO) of Riverside, CA in a six-rounder at super welterweight.
The main event features Manny Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) of the Philippines making his ring return against defending WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) of San Antonio, TX. The co-main event is a rematch between defending WBC welterweight champion Sebastian Fundora (22-1-1, 14 KOs) of West Palm Beach, FL and Tim Tszyu (23-2, 18 KOs) of Australia.
The current Pacquiao vs Barrios lineup is as follows:
Main card
- Mario Barrios vs. Manny Pacquiao – Barrios’ WBC welterweight title
- Sebastian Fundora vs. Tim Tszyu
- Isaac Cruz vs. Angel Fierro
- Brandon Figueroa vs. Joet Gonzalez
Prelims
- Gary Russell Jr. vs. Hugo Alberto Castaneda Marroquin
- Alan Picasso Romero vs. Kyonosuke Kameda
- Mark Magsayo vs. Jorge Mata Cuellar
Non-televised
- Eumir Marcial vs. Bernard Joseph
- Omar Salcido Gamez vs. Brian Gallegos
- Jursly Vargas vs. Sergio Aldana
- Joseph Brown vs. Aaron Watson