Eumir Marcial vs Bernard Joseph tops Pacquiao-Barrios non-televised undercard

Filipino Olympian Eumir Marcial faces Bernard Joseph on July 19 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The contest headlines the four-fight Pacquiao vs Barrios non-televised undercard. The pair battle it out in an eight-rounder at welterweight.

Unbeaten Marcial (5-0, 3 KOs) steps through the ropes for the first time this year and makes his return to the ring in the U.S. The 29-year-old southpaw was last in action last March, scoring a fourth-round knockout of Thoedsak Sinam. During his amateur career, Marcial won a bronze at the 2020 Summer Olympics and a silver medal at the 2019 World Championships.

Joseph (11-2-1, 5 KOs) makes his second ring appearance of the year and looks to return to winning ways. In his previous outing in June, the 35-year-old native of Dorchester, MA dropped a majority decision to Casey James Streeter.

Also confirmed for the Pacquiao vs Barrios non-televised undercard is an all-Mexican eight-round super lightweight matchup between Omar Salcido Gamez (20-2, 14 KOs) and Brian Gallegos (8-1, 6 KOs).

Additionally, Jursly Vargas (5-0, 4 KOs) of Curacao takes on Sergio Aldana (4-0, 1 KO) of El Monte, CA in a six-rounder at lightweight. Plus, Joseph Brown (5-0, 4 KOs) of Vero Beach, FL meets Aaron Watson (2-0-1, 1 KO) of Riverside, CA in a six-rounder at super welterweight.

The main event features Manny Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) of the Philippines making his ring return against defending WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) of San Antonio, TX. The co-main event is a rematch between defending WBC welterweight champion Sebastian Fundora (22-1-1, 14 KOs) of West Palm Beach, FL and Tim Tszyu (23-2, 18 KOs) of Australia.

The current Pacquiao vs Barrios lineup is as follows:

Main card

Mario Barrios vs. Manny Pacquiao – Barrios’ WBC welterweight title

Sebastian Fundora vs. Tim Tszyu

Isaac Cruz vs. Angel Fierro

Brandon Figueroa vs. Joet Gonzalez

Prelims

Gary Russell Jr. vs. Hugo Alberto Castaneda Marroquin

Alan Picasso Romero vs. Kyonosuke Kameda

Mark Magsayo vs. Jorge Mata Cuellar

Non-televised