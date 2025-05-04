Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull full fight video highlights

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and William Scull squared off at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, live on Saturday, May 3 (ET). The contest featured the four-division world champion from Mexico against the world champion from Cuba. The pair battled it out for the undisputed super middleweight title.

The scheduled 12-round contest went the full distance. Canelo claimed the win by unanimous decision, defeating Scull with scores of 115-113, 116-112, and 119-109.

With the victory, Canelo Alvarez retained his unified WBA, WBC, and WBO belts and regained the IBF strap. The 34-year-old secured his sixth win in a row and improved to 63-2-2, with 39 KOs. The native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, is now scheduled to face undefeated Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) of Omaha, NE, on September 12 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

William Scull of Cuba fell short in his attempt to conquer the division. The 32-year-old lost his IBF belt and dropped to 23-1, with 9 KOs, suffering the first defeat of his professional career.