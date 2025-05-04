Subscribe
Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull full fight video highlights

Canelo Alvarez defeats William Scull to regain the undisputed super middleweight title

By Parviz Iskenderov
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and William Scull squared off at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, live on Saturday, May 3 (ET). The contest featured the four-division world champion from Mexico against the world champion from Cuba. The pair battled it out for the undisputed super middleweight title.

The scheduled 12-round contest went the full distance. Canelo claimed the win by unanimous decision, defeating Scull with scores of 115-113, 116-112, and 119-109.

With the victory, Canelo Alvarez retained his unified WBA, WBC, and WBO belts and regained the IBF strap. The 34-year-old secured his sixth win in a row and improved to 63-2-2, with 39 KOs. The native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, is now scheduled to face undefeated Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) of Omaha, NE, on September 12 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

William Scull of Cuba fell short in his attempt to conquer the division. The 32-year-old lost his IBF belt and dropped to 23-1, with 9 KOs, suffering the first defeat of his professional career.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

