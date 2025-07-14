Photos: Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois kick off rematch fight week in London

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois kicked off fight week for their rematch in London, England. The two heavyweight champions battle it out for the undisputed title on July 19 at Wembley Stadium.

Their first fight took place in Wroclaw, Poland, in August 2023. Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) of Ukraine defeated Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) of the UK by knockout in the ninth round, overcoming a low blow along the way.

Stepping through the ropes this Saturday in Wembley, two-division undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk puts his unified WBA, WBC, and WBO titles on the line, and aims to once again conquer the heavyweight division. Two-time heavyweight champion Dubois brings his IBF belt to the ring and looks to take revenge.

Oleksandr Usyk during fight week ahead of his rematch against Daniel Dubois in London, England, on July 14, 2025 | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Daniel Dubois during fight week ahead of his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk in London, England, on July 14, 2025 | Nathan Catantan/Queensberry

Among the bouts featured on the Usyk vs Dubois 2 undercard, London native Lawrence Okolie (21-1, 16 KOs) faces South Africa’s Kevin Lerena (31-3, 15 KOs) at heavyweight. Plus, Daniel Lapin (11-0, 4 KOs) of Ukraine takes on Lewis Edmondson (11-0, 3 KOs) of England at light heavyweight.