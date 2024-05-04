Canelo vs Munguia results, live stream, PPV time, main event, full fight card

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez faces fellow-Mexican Jaime Munguia live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 4. The undisputed super middleweight king defends his title against undefeated former world champion highlighting Cinco de Mayo weekend. The pair squares off in the headliner of a four-fight card live on pay-per-view.

33-year-old Canelo Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco puts his unified WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO 168 lbs belts on the line for the fourth time. 27-year-old former WBO super welterweight titleholder Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) of Tijuana, Baja California looks to become a two-division world champion. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The co-main event features interim WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios (28-2, 18 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas up against challenger Fabian Andres Maidana (22-2, 16 KOs) of Argentina. The bout is also scheduled for 12 rounds.

Among the 12-round PPV undercard bouts, Brandon Figueroa (24-1-1, 18 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas defends his interim WBC featherweight title against former world champion Jessie Magdaleno (29-2, 18 KOs) of Las Vegas. The latter missed weight and is ineligible to claim the strap in case of his victory. Plus, WBA welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs) of Lithuania defends his belt against old rival and two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre (6-0-1, 5 KOs) of Venezuela.

Headlining Canelo vs Munguia free prelims, Jesus Ramos (20-1, 16 KOs) of Casa Grande, Arizona takes on Las Vegas-based Johan Gonzalez (34-2, 33 KOs) of Venezuela. In the stream opener, Vito Mielnicki Jr (17-1, 12 KOs) of Belleville, New Jersey faces Ronald Cruz (19-3-1, 12 KOs) of Los Angeles. Both matchups are scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia live stream

United States

Broadcast: Prime Video PPV, DAZN PPV and PPV.com

Date: Saturday, May 4

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: DAZN PPV

Date: Saturday, May 4 – Sunday, May 5

Time: 1 am BST

Prelims: 11 pm BST

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN PPV and Kayo PPV

Date: Sunday, May 5

Time: 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST

Prelims: 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST

Other countries

Boxing fans in other countries can stream Canelo vs Munguia live on DAZN and DAZN PPV. Date and time vary by location.

Fight card

Main card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Canelo’s WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF titles

Mario Barrios vs. Fabian Andres Maidana, 12 rounds, welterweight – Barrios’ interim WBC title

Brandon Figueroa vs. Jessie Magdaleno, 12 rounds, featherweight – Figueroa’s interim WBC title

Eimantas Stanionis vs. Gabriel Maestre, 12 rounds, welterweight – Stanionis’ WBA title

Prelims

Jesus Ramos vs. Johan Gonzalez, 10 rounds, welterweight

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Ronald Cruz, 10 rounds, welterweight

Non-televised undercard

Damien Vazquez vs. Alan Picasso Romero, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

William Scull vs. Sean Hemphill, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Lawrence King vs. Anthony Hollaway, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Adrian Torres vs. Arsen Poghosyan, 6 rounds, lightweight

Jabin Chollet vs. Julian Bridges, 6 rounds, lightweight

Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia results

