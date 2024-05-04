Canelo vs Munguia results, live stream, PPV time, main event, full fight card

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez faces fellow-Mexican Jaime Munguia live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 4. The undisputed super middleweight king defends his title against undefeated former world champion highlighting Cinco de Mayo weekend. The pair squares off in the headliner of a four-fight card live on pay-per-view.
33-year-old Canelo Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco puts his unified WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO 168 lbs belts on the line for the fourth time. 27-year-old former WBO super welterweight titleholder Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) of Tijuana, Baja California looks to become a two-division world champion. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.
The co-main event features interim WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios (28-2, 18 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas up against challenger Fabian Andres Maidana (22-2, 16 KOs) of Argentina. The bout is also scheduled for 12 rounds.
Among the 12-round PPV undercard bouts, Brandon Figueroa (24-1-1, 18 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas defends his interim WBC featherweight title against former world champion Jessie Magdaleno (29-2, 18 KOs) of Las Vegas. The latter missed weight and is ineligible to claim the strap in case of his victory. Plus, WBA welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs) of Lithuania defends his belt against old rival and two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre (6-0-1, 5 KOs) of Venezuela.
Headlining Canelo vs Munguia free prelims, Jesus Ramos (20-1, 16 KOs) of Casa Grande, Arizona takes on Las Vegas-based Johan Gonzalez (34-2, 33 KOs) of Venezuela. In the stream opener, Vito Mielnicki Jr (17-1, 12 KOs) of Belleville, New Jersey faces Ronald Cruz (19-3-1, 12 KOs) of Los Angeles. Both matchups are scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.
Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia live stream
United States
Broadcast: Prime Video PPV, DAZN PPV and PPV.com
Date: Saturday, May 4
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: DAZN PPV
Date: Saturday, May 4 – Sunday, May 5
Time: 1 am BST
Prelims: 11 pm BST
Australia
Broadcast: DAZN PPV and Kayo PPV
Date: Sunday, May 5
Time: 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST
Prelims: 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST
Other countries
Boxing fans in other countries can stream Canelo vs Munguia live on DAZN and DAZN PPV. Date and time vary by location.
Fight card
Get the full fight card and results below.
Main card
- Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Canelo’s WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF titles
- Mario Barrios vs. Fabian Andres Maidana, 12 rounds, welterweight – Barrios’ interim WBC title
- Brandon Figueroa vs. Jessie Magdaleno, 12 rounds, featherweight – Figueroa’s interim WBC title
- Eimantas Stanionis vs. Gabriel Maestre, 12 rounds, welterweight – Stanionis’ WBA title
Prelims
- Jesus Ramos vs. Johan Gonzalez, 10 rounds, welterweight
- Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Ronald Cruz, 10 rounds, welterweight
Non-televised undercard
- Damien Vazquez vs. Alan Picasso Romero, 8 rounds, super bantamweight
- William Scull vs. Sean Hemphill, 8 rounds, super middleweight
- Lawrence King vs. Anthony Hollaway, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
- Adrian Torres vs. Arsen Poghosyan, 6 rounds, lightweight
- Jabin Chollet vs. Julian Bridges, 6 rounds, lightweight
Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia results
Stay tuned for Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia live results.
- Julian Bridges def. Jabin Chollet by unanimous decision
- William Scull def. Sean Hemphill by unanimous decision
- Alan Picasso Romero def. Damien Vazquez by TKO (R5)