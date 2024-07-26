UFC 304 video: Ceremonial weigh-in & fighter faceoffs

Following the official weigh-in held in the morning, the fighters featured on UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 step on the scales and go face to face in front of the fans. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view from Co-op Live in Manchester, England on Saturday, July 27.

In the main event, Jamaica-born England’s Leon Edwards defends his welterweight title against old rival and No. 2-ranked contender Belal Muhammad of Chicago. The co-main event is a rematch between England’s interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall and No. 4 Curtis Blaydes of Naperville, Illinois.

Also on the UFC 304 fight card, a lightweight bout between Bobby Green of San Bernardino, CA and Paddy Pimblett of England. In the middleweight division, Gregory Rodrigues of Brazil goes up against Christian Leroy Duncan of England. Plus, Giga Chikadze of Georgia and Arnold Allen of England go head-to-head at featherweight.