Joyce vs Chisora results, live stream, full fight card

Joe Joyce (16-2, 15 KOs) faces Derek Chisora (34-13, 23 KOs) live from O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, July 27. The contest features the British former interim champion and Olympic silver medalist up against the Zimbabwean-British former world title challenger. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout at heavyweight.

In the co-main event, unbeaten Ryan Garner (15-0, 8 KOs) faces undefeated Archie Sharp (25-0, 9 KOs) at super featherweight. The all-British bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with Garner’s WBC International title on the line.

Among the Joyce vs Chisora undercard bouts, Moses Itauma (9-0, 7 KOs) of the UK by way of Slovakia defends his WBO Intercontinental heavyweight title in a 10-rounder against Mariusz Wach (38-10, 20 KOs) of Poland. The full lineup can be found below.

Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora live stream

In the U.S., Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 3:30 pm ET / 12:30 pm PT.

Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora results

Stay tuned for Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora results.