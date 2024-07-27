Subscribe
Joyce vs Chisora results, live stream, full fight card

Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora results from O2 Arena in London, England

By Parviz Iskenderov
Joe Joyce faces Derek Chisora live from O2 Arena in London
Joe Joyce and Derek Chisora go face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at O2 Arena in London, England | Queensberry Promotions
Joe Joyce (16-2, 15 KOs) faces Derek Chisora (34-13, 23 KOs) live from O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, July 27. The contest features the British former interim champion and Olympic silver medalist up against the Zimbabwean-British former world title challenger. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout at heavyweight.

In the co-main event, unbeaten Ryan Garner (15-0, 8 KOs) faces undefeated Archie Sharp (25-0, 9 KOs) at super featherweight. The all-British bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with Garner’s WBC International title on the line.

Among the Joyce vs Chisora undercard bouts, Moses Itauma (9-0, 7 KOs) of the UK by way of Slovakia defends his WBO Intercontinental heavyweight title in a 10-rounder against Mariusz Wach (38-10, 20 KOs) of Poland. The full lineup can be found below.

Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora live stream

In the U.S., Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 3:30 pm ET / 12:30 pm PT.

Watch on ESPN+

Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora results

Stay tuned for Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora results.

  • Joe Joyce vs. Derek Chisora
  • Ryan Garner vs. Archie Sharp – Garner’s WBC International title
  • Moses Itauma vs. Mariusz Wach – Itauma’s WBO Intercontinental title
  • Dennis McCann vs. Ionut Balutat – vacant European title
  • Raven Chapman vs. Yohana Sarabia – Chapman’s WBC International title
  • Sean Noakes vs. Inder Bassi
  • Royston Barney-Smith vs. Brian Barajas – vacant WBO Youth title
  • Umar Khan vs. Kaddour Hmiani
  • Brandun Lee vs. Juan Anacona
  • Aadam Hamed vs. Georgi Velichkov
  • Jermaine Dhliwayo vs. Engel Gomez
