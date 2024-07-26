Charles Conwell vs Khiary Gray tops Bohachuk-Ortiz undercard

The bout between Charles Conwell and Khiary Gray has been made official, among other matchups, for the Bohachuk vs Ortiz undercard. The event airs live on DAZN from Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on August 10. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.

26-year-old Charles Conwell (19-0, 14 KOs) makes his second ring appearance for the year and looks to remain undefeated. The 2016 Rio Olympian of Detroit, Michigan stopped Nathaniel Gallimore in the sixth round on the Haney vs Garcia undercard last time out in April.

Riding a two-fight winning streak, 31-year-old Khiary Gray (18-6, 13 KOs) goes through the ropes for the first time in 2024. The native of Worcester, Massachusetts was in action last December, when he scored a unanimous decision against Jimmy Williams.

Also on the card, a previously announced 10-round IBF flyweight title bout between Coachella-based champion Gabriela Fundora (13-0, 6 KOs) of Palm Beach, Florida and challenger Daniela Asenjo (16-3-3, 2 KOs) of Chile.

Plus, Chicago’s Kenneth Sims Jr (20-2-1, 7 KOs) faces Jesus “Ricky” Perez (25-5, 18 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico in a 10-rounder at super lightweight. Kicking off the main card, Joel Iriarte (3-0, 3 KOs) of Bakersfield, California and Thomas Guillemette (8-1, 4 KOs) of Boston, Massachusetts go head-to-head in a six-rounder at welterweight.

Among the Bohachuk vs Ortiz prelims, Slovenia’s unified WBC and WBO super welterweight champion Ema Kozin (24-1-1, 12 KOs) defends her belts in a 10-rounder against former undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus (37-2-1, 9 KOs) of Norway.

As well, Santa Ana’s Johnny Canas (4-0, 2 KOs) and Carlos Otero (2-1-1) of Tampa, Florida clash in a four-rounder at lightweight. Jennah Creason of Visalia, California makes her pro debut in a four-round welterweight bout against Kelsey Wickstrum (2-1, 1 KO) of San Mateo, California.

In addition, Jordan Fuentes of Fresno, California is set to make his pro boxing debut in a four-rounder at bantamweight and unbeaten Korean-American Eric Priest (13-0, 8 KOs) is in a 10-round action at middleweight. Their respective opponents are expected to be determined shortly.

In the main event, Ukraine’s Serhii Bohachuk (24-1, 23 KOs) defends his interim WBC super welterweight title against unbeaten Vergil Ortiz Jr (21-0, 21 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas.