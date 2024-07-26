MVP 7 results: Rivera vs Goodson

Puerto Rican Jan Paul Rivera (9-0, 5 KOs) faces Justin Goodson (8-0, 8 KOs) of Atlanta, Georgia in the main event of MVP 7 live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on July 26. The rising unbeaten contenders square off in the scheduled for eight rounds bout at featherweight.
In the co-main event, Miami-based Cuban Olympian Dainier Pero (7-0, 5 KOs) takes on James Evans (7-1-1, 7 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at heavyweight.
Also on the card, Krystal Rosado-Ortiz (3-0, 1 KOs) of Puerto Rico meets Veronika Dmitriyeva (1-1) in a six-round bout at bantamweight. The six-round heavyweight main card opener pits David Garcia (6-0, 3 KOs) of Cresecent City, Florida against Henry Hardy (6-2, 4 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois.
MVP 7: Rivera vs Goodson live stream
MVP 7: Rivera vs Goodson live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The preliminary action begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.
MVP 7: Rivera vs Goodson results
Get MVP 7: Rivera vs Goodson full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
Main card
- Jan Paul Rivera vs. Justin Goodson
- Dainier Pero vs. James Evans
- David Garcia def. Dominicc Hardy by TKO (R1)
- Sean Mason def. Thomas Guillemette by KO (R4)
Prelims
- Roberto Raul Rivera Gomez vs. Carlos Andre Dos Santos Rocha – canceled
- Damazion Vanhouter def. Cody Kerr by TKO (R1 at 0:56)
- Krystal Rosado-Ortiz def. Veronika Dmitriyeva by TKO (R4 at 1:50)
- Kaipo Gallegos def. Armando Frausto by TKO (R4 at 2:57)