MVP 7 results: Rivera vs Goodson

Puerto Rican Jan Paul Rivera (9-0, 5 KOs) faces Justin Goodson (8-0, 8 KOs) of Atlanta, Georgia in the main event of MVP 7 live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on July 26. The rising unbeaten contenders square off in the scheduled for eight rounds bout at featherweight.

In the co-main event, Miami-based Cuban Olympian Dainier Pero (7-0, 5 KOs) takes on James Evans (7-1-1, 7 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at heavyweight.

Also on the card, Krystal Rosado-Ortiz (3-0, 1 KOs) of Puerto Rico meets Veronika Dmitriyeva (1-1) in a six-round bout at bantamweight. The six-round heavyweight main card opener pits David Garcia (6-0, 3 KOs) of Cresecent City, Florida against Henry Hardy (6-2, 4 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois.

MVP 7: Rivera vs Goodson live stream

MVP 7: Rivera vs Goodson live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The preliminary action begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

MVP 7: Rivera vs Goodson results

Get MVP 7: Rivera vs Goodson full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card

Jan Paul Rivera vs. Justin Goodson

Dainier Pero vs. James Evans

David Garcia def. Dominicc Hardy by TKO (R1)

Sean Mason def. Thomas Guillemette by KO (R4)

Prelims