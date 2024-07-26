Subscribe
MVP 7 results: Rivera vs Goodson

Most Valuable Prospects 7 live results from Caribe Royale Orlando

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jan Paul Rivera faces Justin Goodson live from Orlando
Jan Paul Rivera and Justin Goodson go face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, USA on July 26, 2024 | Harry Aaron/MVP
Puerto Rican Jan Paul Rivera (9-0, 5 KOs) faces Justin Goodson (8-0, 8 KOs) of Atlanta, Georgia in the main event of MVP 7 live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on July 26. The rising unbeaten contenders square off in the scheduled for eight rounds bout at featherweight.

In the co-main event, Miami-based Cuban Olympian Dainier Pero (7-0, 5 KOs) takes on James Evans (7-1-1, 7 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at heavyweight.

Also on the card, Krystal Rosado-Ortiz (3-0, 1 KOs) of Puerto Rico meets Veronika Dmitriyeva (1-1) in a six-round bout at bantamweight. The six-round heavyweight main card opener pits David Garcia (6-0, 3 KOs) of Cresecent City, Florida against Henry Hardy (6-2, 4 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois.

MVP 7: Rivera vs Goodson live stream

MVP 7: Rivera vs Goodson live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The preliminary action begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

MVP 7: Rivera vs Goodson results

Get MVP 7: Rivera vs Goodson full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card

  • Jan Paul Rivera vs. Justin Goodson
  • Dainier Pero vs. James Evans
  • David Garcia def. Dominicc Hardy by TKO (R1)
  • Sean Mason def. Thomas Guillemette by KO (R4)

Prelims

  • Roberto Raul Rivera Gomez vs. Carlos Andre Dos Santos Rocha – canceled
  • Damazion Vanhouter def. Cody Kerr by TKO (R1 at 0:56)
  • Krystal Rosado-Ortiz def. Veronika Dmitriyeva by TKO (R4 at 1:50)
  • Kaipo Gallegos def. Armando Frausto by TKO (R4 at 2:57)
