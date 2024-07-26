UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 official weigh-in video

UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 takes place at Co-op Live in Manchester, England on Saturday, July 27. Following the final pre-fight press conference, a day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.
In the main event, Jamaica-born England’s welterweight champion Leon Edwards (22-3, 1 NC) defends his title against old rival Belal Muhammad (23-3, 1 NC) of Chicago. To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 170 lbs championship limit.
In the co-main event, England’s interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall (14-3) defends his strap in a rematch against Curtis Blaydes (18-4, 1 NC) of Naperville, IL. The championship limit is 265 lbs.
UFC 304 Morning Weigh-In Show start time is 9:50 am ET / 6:50 am PT on Friday, July 26.
Get UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.
UFC 304 fight card
Main card
- Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad, welterweight – Edwards’ UFC welterweight title
- Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes, heavyweight – Aspinall’s interim UFC heavyweight title
- Bobby Green vs. Paddy Pimblett, lightweight
- Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Gregory Rodrigues, middleweight
- Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze, featherweight
Preliminary card
- Nathaniel Wood vs. Daniel Pineda, featherweight
- Molly McCann vs. Bruna Brasil, women’s strawweight
- Jake Hadley vs. Caolan Loughran, bantamweight
- Modestas Bukauskas vs. Marcin Prachnio, light heavyweight
Early prelims
- Oban Elliott vs. Preston Parsons, welterweight
- Muhammad Mokaev vs. Manel Kape, flyweight
- Sam Patterson vs. Kiefer Crosbie, welterweight
- Mick Parkin vs. Lukasz Brzeski, heavyweight
- Shauna Bannon vs. Alice Ardelean, women’s strawweight