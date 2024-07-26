UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 official weigh-in video

UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 takes place at Co-op Live in Manchester, England on Saturday, July 27. Following the final pre-fight press conference, a day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

In the main event, Jamaica-born England’s welterweight champion Leon Edwards (22-3, 1 NC) defends his title against old rival Belal Muhammad (23-3, 1 NC) of Chicago. To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 170 lbs championship limit.

In the co-main event, England’s interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall (14-3) defends his strap in a rematch against Curtis Blaydes (18-4, 1 NC) of Naperville, IL. The championship limit is 265 lbs.

UFC 304 Morning Weigh-In Show start time is 9:50 am ET / 6:50 am PT on Friday, July 26.

Get UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

UFC 304 fight card

Main card

Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad, welterweight – Edwards’ UFC welterweight title

Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes, heavyweight – Aspinall’s interim UFC heavyweight title

Bobby Green vs. Paddy Pimblett, lightweight

Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Gregory Rodrigues, middleweight

Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze, featherweight

Preliminary card

Nathaniel Wood vs. Daniel Pineda, featherweight

Molly McCann vs. Bruna Brasil, women’s strawweight

Jake Hadley vs. Caolan Loughran, bantamweight

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Marcin Prachnio, light heavyweight

Early prelims