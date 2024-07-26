Subscribe
UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 official weigh-in video

UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 Morning Weigh-In Show

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 takes place at Co-op Live in Manchester, England on Saturday, July 27. Following the final pre-fight press conference, a day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

In the main event, Jamaica-born England’s welterweight champion Leon Edwards (22-3, 1 NC) defends his title against old rival Belal Muhammad (23-3, 1 NC) of Chicago. To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 170 lbs championship limit.

In the co-main event, England’s interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall (14-3) defends his strap in a rematch against Curtis Blaydes (18-4, 1 NC) of Naperville, IL. The championship limit is 265 lbs.

UFC 304 Morning Weigh-In Show start time is 9:50 am ET / 6:50 am PT on Friday, July 26.

Get UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

UFC 304 fight card

Main card

  • Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad, welterweight – Edwards’ UFC welterweight title
  • Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes, heavyweight – Aspinall’s interim UFC heavyweight title
  • Bobby Green vs. Paddy Pimblett, lightweight
  • Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Gregory Rodrigues, middleweight
  • Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze, featherweight

Preliminary card

  • Nathaniel Wood vs. Daniel Pineda, featherweight
  • Molly McCann vs. Bruna Brasil, women’s strawweight
  • Jake Hadley vs. Caolan Loughran, bantamweight
  • Modestas Bukauskas vs. Marcin Prachnio, light heavyweight

Early prelims

  • Oban Elliott vs. Preston Parsons, welterweight
  • Muhammad Mokaev vs. Manel Kape, flyweight
  • Sam Patterson vs. Kiefer Crosbie, welterweight
  • Mick Parkin vs. Lukasz Brzeski, heavyweight
  • Shauna Bannon vs. Alice Ardelean, women’s strawweight
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

