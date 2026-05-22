Live results: Amari Jones KOs Vincenzo Gualtieri to win title eliminator – Video

Amari Jones faces Vincenzo Gualtieri in an IBF middleweight title eliminator this Friday, May 22, live from SAP Center in San Jose, California. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Undefeated 24-year-old Jones (16-0, 14 KOs) of Oakland, California, targets his shot at a vacant title.

Germany’s 33-year-old former world champion Gualtieri (25-1-1, 8 KOs) looks to move one step closer to regaining the title he previously held.

In the 12-round co-feature, Swedish-born, Las Vegas-based Robin Safar (19-0, 13 KOs) takes on Argentina’s Yamil Alberto Peralta Jara (18-1-1, 10 KOs) for the WBC Silver cruiserweight title.

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On the undercard, Darius Fulghum (14-1-1, 12 KOs) of El Paso, Texas, battles Miami-based Yoanki Urrutia (17-2, 7 KOs) in a 10-round light heavyweight bout.

An eight-round cruiserweight matchup pits Tristan Kalkreuth (16-1, 11 KOs) against Mexico’s Marco Antonio Canedo (8-3-1, 5 KOs).

The telecast opener is a bantamweight bout between Jordan Fuentes (6-0, 2 KOs) of Selma, California, and Mexico’s Dante Paris Ibarra Hernandez (3-1, 3 KOs).

Jones vs Gualtieri results

Main card

Amari Jones def. Vincenzo Gualtieri by KO (R3, 2:29)

Robin Sirwan Safar def. Yamil Alberto Peralta Jara by split decision (116-111, 112-115, 114-113)

Darius Fulghum def. Yoanki Urrutia by RTD (R3, 3:00)

Tristan Kalkreuth def. Marco Antonio Canedo by KO (R6, 0:51)

Jordan Fuentes def. Dante Paris Ibarra Hernandez by unanimous decision (60-54, 59-55, 60-54)

Prelims

Jose Medrano Jr. def. Anel Dudo by KO (R4, 0:44)

Jordan Panthen def. Jean Rivera-Pacheco by KO (R3, 1:30)

John Ramirez def. Lucas Emanuel Fernandez by unanimous decision (99-91, 98-92, 98-92)

Enkhmandakh Kharkhuu def. Adrian Herrera by unanimous decision (77-75, 78-74, 80-72)

Jones vs Gualtieri live blog May 22, 2026 11:35 PM EDT Amari Jones KOs Vincenzo Gualtieri in third round Amari Jones (17-0, 15 KOs) drops and stops Vincenzo Gualtieri (25-2-1, 8 KOs) by third-round knockout to win the IBF middleweight title eliminator.



On his way to victory, Jones twice sent Gualtieri to the canvas. Amari Jones lands a jab during his bout against Vincenzo Gualtieri at SAP Center in San Jose, California on May 22, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy May 22, 2026 10:59 PM EDT Robin Safar defeats Yamil Alberto Peralta by decision Robin Sirwan Safar (20-0, 13 KOs) defeats Yamil Alberto Peralta Jara (18-2-1, 10 KOs) by split decision to win the WBC Silver cruiserweight title. The judges scored the fight 116-111, 112-115, and 114-113.



Safar suffered a knockdown in the second round. Robin Sirwan Safar and Yamil Alberto Peralta Jara with referee Thomas Taylor at the end of their bout at SAP Center in San Jose, California on May 22, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy May 22, 2026 9:48 PM EDT Darius Fulghum stops Yoanki Urrutia in three rounds Darius Fulghum (15-1-1, 13 KOs) defeats Yoanki Urrutia (17-3, 7 KOs) by third-round RTD at light heavyweight. Darius Fulghum knocks down Yoanki Urrutia during his bout at SAP Center in San Jose, California on May 22, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy May 22, 2026 9:29 PM EDT Tristan Kalkreuth KOs Marco Antonio Canedo in sixth round Tristan Kalkreuth (17-1, 12 KOs) defeats Marco Antonio Canedo (8-4-1, 5 KOs) by sixth-round knockout at cruiserweight. Tristan Kalkreuth lands an uppercut during his bout against Marco Antonio Canedo at SAP Center in San Jose, California on May 22, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy May 22, 2026 8:44 PM EDT Jordan Fuentes defeats Dante Hernandez by decision In the main card opener, Jordan Fuentes (7-0, 2 KOs) defeats Dante Paris Ibarra Hernandez (3-2, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. Jordan Fuentes throws a jab during his bout against Dante Paris Ibarra Hernandez at SAP Center in San Jose, California on May 22, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy May 22, 2026 7:59 PM EDT Jose Medrano Jr KOs Anel Dudo in fourth round Wrapping up the prelims, Jose Medrano Jr. (3-0, 2 KOs) defeats Anel Dudo (4-9-1, 1 KO) by fourth-round knockout at bantamweight. Jose Medrano Jr throws a jab during his bout against Anel Dudo at SAP Center in San Jose, California on May 22, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy May 22, 2026 7:28 PM EDT Jordan Panthen KOs Jean Rivera in third round Jordan Panthen (12-2, 10 KOs) defeats Jean Rivera-Pacheco (10-3, 1 KO) by third-round knockout to win the WBA Continental Americas middleweight title. Jordan Panthen lands a punch during his bout against Jean Rivera Pacheco at SAP Center in San Jose, California on May 22, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy May 22, 2026 7:15 PM EDT Scrappy Ramirez defeats Lucas Emanuel Fernandez by decision John “Scrappy” Ramirez (17-1, 9 KOs) defeats Lucas Emanuel Fernandez (14-5-2, 9 KOs) by unanimous decision in a 10-round super flyweight bout.



Fernandez replaced originally announced Van Thao Tran (19-2, 11 KOs). John Ramirez lands a jab during his bout against Lucas Emanuel Fernandez at SAP Center in San Jose, California on May 22, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy May 22, 2026 6:48 PM EDT Enkhmandakh Kharkhuu defeats Adrian Herrera by decision Kicking off the action, Enkhmandakh Kharkhuu (8-0, 3 KOs) defeats Adrian Herrera (10-5, 8 KOs) by unanimous decision in an eight-round flyweight bout. Enkhmandakh Kharkhuu during his bout against Adrian Herrera at SAP Center in San Jose, California on May 22, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy May 22, 2026 6:30 PM EDT Jones vs Gualtieri – Final Words Here’s what the main event fighters Amari Jones and Vincenzo Gualtieri had to say at the weigh-ins.

May 22, 2026 6:28 PM EDT Safar vs Peralta – Final Face-Off Watch the final face-off and hear the final words from co-main event fighters Robin Sirwan Safar and Yamil Alberto Peralta Jara at the weigh-ins. May 22, 2026 6:25 PM EDT Tristan Kalkreuth Targets Big Names Here’s what Tristan Kalkreuth had to say at the weigh-in ahead of his bout against Marco Antonio Canedo. May 22, 2026 6:19 PM EDT Darius Fulghum: I Will Be World Champion Here’s what Darius Fulghum had to say ahead of his bout against Yoanki Urrutia. May 22, 2026 6:17 PM EDT Safar vs Peralta – Press Conference Here’s what co-main event fighters Robin Safar and Yamil Alberto Peralta Jara had to say at the press conference ahead of their bout. May 22, 2026 4:00 AM EDT Jones vs Gualtieri – Press Conference Here’s what Amari Jones and Vincenzo Gualtieri had to say at the pre-fight press conference.