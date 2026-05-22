Live results: Amari Jones KOs Vincenzo Gualtieri to win title eliminator – Video

Amari Jones faces Vincenzo Gualtieri in an IBF middleweight title eliminator this Friday, May 22, live from SAP Center in San Jose, California. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.
- Undefeated 24-year-old Jones (16-0, 14 KOs) of Oakland, California, targets his shot at a vacant title.
- Germany’s 33-year-old former world champion Gualtieri (25-1-1, 8 KOs) looks to move one step closer to regaining the title he previously held.
In the 12-round co-feature, Swedish-born, Las Vegas-based Robin Safar (19-0, 13 KOs) takes on Argentina’s Yamil Alberto Peralta Jara (18-1-1, 10 KOs) for the WBC Silver cruiserweight title.
On the undercard, Darius Fulghum (14-1-1, 12 KOs) of El Paso, Texas, battles Miami-based Yoanki Urrutia (17-2, 7 KOs) in a 10-round light heavyweight bout.
An eight-round cruiserweight matchup pits Tristan Kalkreuth (16-1, 11 KOs) against Mexico’s Marco Antonio Canedo (8-3-1, 5 KOs).
The telecast opener is a bantamweight bout between Jordan Fuentes (6-0, 2 KOs) of Selma, California, and Mexico’s Dante Paris Ibarra Hernandez (3-1, 3 KOs).
Jones vs Gualtieri results
Main card
- Amari Jones def. Vincenzo Gualtieri by KO (R3, 2:29)
- Robin Sirwan Safar def. Yamil Alberto Peralta Jara by split decision (116-111, 112-115, 114-113)
- Darius Fulghum def. Yoanki Urrutia by RTD (R3, 3:00)
- Tristan Kalkreuth def. Marco Antonio Canedo by KO (R6, 0:51)
- Jordan Fuentes def. Dante Paris Ibarra Hernandez by unanimous decision (60-54, 59-55, 60-54)
Prelims
- Jose Medrano Jr. def. Anel Dudo by KO (R4, 0:44)
- Jordan Panthen def. Jean Rivera-Pacheco by KO (R3, 1:30)
- John Ramirez def. Lucas Emanuel Fernandez by unanimous decision (99-91, 98-92, 98-92)
- Enkhmandakh Kharkhuu def. Adrian Herrera by unanimous decision (77-75, 78-74, 80-72)
Jones vs Gualtieri live blog
Amari Jones KOs Vincenzo Gualtieri in third round
Amari Jones (17-0, 15 KOs) drops and stops Vincenzo Gualtieri (25-2-1, 8 KOs) by third-round knockout to win the IBF middleweight title eliminator.
On his way to victory, Jones twice sent Gualtieri to the canvas.
Robin Safar defeats Yamil Alberto Peralta by decision
Robin Sirwan Safar (20-0, 13 KOs) defeats Yamil Alberto Peralta Jara (18-2-1, 10 KOs) by split decision to win the WBC Silver cruiserweight title. The judges scored the fight 116-111, 112-115, and 114-113.
Safar suffered a knockdown in the second round.
Darius Fulghum stops Yoanki Urrutia in three rounds
Darius Fulghum (15-1-1, 13 KOs) defeats Yoanki Urrutia (17-3, 7 KOs) by third-round RTD at light heavyweight.
Tristan Kalkreuth KOs Marco Antonio Canedo in sixth round
Tristan Kalkreuth (17-1, 12 KOs) defeats Marco Antonio Canedo (8-4-1, 5 KOs) by sixth-round knockout at cruiserweight.
Jordan Fuentes defeats Dante Hernandez by decision
In the main card opener, Jordan Fuentes (7-0, 2 KOs) defeats Dante Paris Ibarra Hernandez (3-2, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision at bantamweight.
Jose Medrano Jr KOs Anel Dudo in fourth round
Wrapping up the prelims, Jose Medrano Jr. (3-0, 2 KOs) defeats Anel Dudo (4-9-1, 1 KO) by fourth-round knockout at bantamweight.
Jordan Panthen KOs Jean Rivera in third round
Jordan Panthen (12-2, 10 KOs) defeats Jean Rivera-Pacheco (10-3, 1 KO) by third-round knockout to win the WBA Continental Americas middleweight title.
Scrappy Ramirez defeats Lucas Emanuel Fernandez by decision
John “Scrappy” Ramirez (17-1, 9 KOs) defeats Lucas Emanuel Fernandez (14-5-2, 9 KOs) by unanimous decision in a 10-round super flyweight bout.
Fernandez replaced originally announced Van Thao Tran (19-2, 11 KOs).
Enkhmandakh Kharkhuu defeats Adrian Herrera by decision
Kicking off the action, Enkhmandakh Kharkhuu (8-0, 3 KOs) defeats Adrian Herrera (10-5, 8 KOs) by unanimous decision in an eight-round flyweight bout.
Jones vs Gualtieri – Final Words
Here’s what the main event fighters Amari Jones and Vincenzo Gualtieri had to say at the weigh-ins.
Safar vs Peralta – Final Face-Off
Watch the final face-off and hear the final words from co-main event fighters Robin Sirwan Safar and Yamil Alberto Peralta Jara at the weigh-ins.
Tristan Kalkreuth Targets Big Names
Here’s what Tristan Kalkreuth had to say at the weigh-in ahead of his bout against Marco Antonio Canedo.
Darius Fulghum: I Will Be World Champion
Here’s what Darius Fulghum had to say ahead of his bout against Yoanki Urrutia.
Safar vs Peralta – Press Conference
Here’s what co-main event fighters Robin Safar and Yamil Alberto Peralta Jara had to say at the press conference ahead of their bout.
Jones vs Gualtieri – Press Conference
Here’s what Amari Jones and Vincenzo Gualtieri had to say at the pre-fight press conference.