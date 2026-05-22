BKFC 89 live results: Herring beats Larrimore to claim vacant title

BKFC 89 airs live tonight, Friday, May 22, from Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. In the main event, Jamel Herring faces Michael Larrimore for the vacant bantamweight title.

Former WBO super featherweight champion Herring (1-0) looks to become a two-sport champion in his second fight in BKFC. The 40-year-old native of Coram, New York, made his promotion debut in January, scoring a decision over Matt Guymon.

Larrimore (3-1) of Dayton, Ohio, replaced originally announced Nate Maness, who suffered an injury in training. The 28-year-old returns to the ring after stopping Samuel Samples in the first round last May.

The title was most recently held by Justin Ibarrola, who competed in MF Duel 2, leaving the BKFC strap vacant.

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The co-main event is a light heavyweight matchup between Cody Vidal (3-1-1) of Temecula, California, and Jomi Escoboza (10-2) of Tamarac, Florida.

Vidal, 37, won two fights last year, stopping David Simpson and Maurice Horne.

Escoboza, 35, is coming off a third-round stoppage victory over Jay Jackson last May.

The previously announced bantamweight bout between Daniel Alvarez (2-2) and Jared Lennon (1-1-1), and a welterweight matchup between Steven Sainsbury (1-0) and Ernie Juarez, are no longer featured on the card.

BKFC 89 results

Main card

Jamel Herring def. Michael Larrimore by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44)

Cody Vidal def. John Michael Escoboza by TKO (R1, 1:58)

Levi da Costa def. Chase Gormley by TKO (R1, 1:38)

Anthony Sanchez def. David Diaz by unanimous decision (48-44, 49-43, 50-42)

Eric Soto def. Pernell Stevens by TKO (R1, 1:46)

Evgeny Kurdanov def. Eric Lopez by TKO (R2, 0:41)

Ryan Petersen def. Daniel Keepers by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 48-46)

Prelims

Iman Williams def. Cody Kerr by KO (R2, 0:55)

Keith Richardson def. Devon Schwan by TKO (R2, 0:41)

Ricardo Talavera Jr def. Victor Flor by KO (R1, 1:16)

BKFC 89 live blog May 23, 2026 1:02 AM EDT Jamel Herring defeats Michael Larrimore by decision Jamel Herring (2-0) defeats Michael Larrimore (3-2) by unanimous decision to claim the vacant BKFC bantamweight title. Jamel Herring speaks during his post-fight interview while holding the BKFC bantamweight title belt at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California on May 22, 2026. Photo by BKFC May 23, 2026 12:31 AM EDT Cody Vidal TKOs John Michael Escoboza in first round Cody Vidal (4-1-1) defeats John Michael Escoboza (10-3) by first-round TKO at light heavyweight. The stoppage came at 1:58 of the round. May 22, 2026 11:53 PM EDT Levi da Costa TKOs Chase Gormley in first round Levi da Costa (3-3) defeats Chase Gormley (1-2) by first-round TKO at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 1:38 of the round. Levi da Costa lands a punch during his bout against Chase Gormley at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California on May 22, 2026. Photo by BKFC May 22, 2026 11:32 PM EDT Anthony Sanchez defeats David Diaz by decision Anthony Sanchez (2-3) defeats David Diaz (3-2-1) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. Anthony Sanchez throws a jab during his bout against David Diaz at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California on May 22, 2026. Photo by BKFC May 22, 2026 11:02 PM EDT Eric Soto TKOs Pernell Stevens in first round Eric Soto (1-0) defeats Pernell Stevens (0-1) by first-round TKO at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 1:46 of the round. Eric Soto lands a punch during his bout against Pernell Stevens at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California on May 22, 2026. Photo by BKFC May 22, 2026 10:56 PM EDT Evgeny Kurdanov TKOs Eric Lopez in second round Evgeny Kurdanov (6-3) defeats Eric Lopez (3-5) by second-round knockout at welterweight. The stoppage came at 0:41 of the round. May 22, 2026 10:42 PM EDT Ryan Petersen defeats Daniel Keepers by decision Ryan Petersen (3-2) defeats Daniel Keepers (0-1) by unanimous decision at welterweight. Ryan Petersen lands an uppercut during his bout against Daniel Keepers at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California on May 22, 2026. Photo by BKFC May 22, 2026 9:51 PM EDT Iman Williams KOs Cody Kerr in second round Iman Williams (3-0) defeats Cody Kerr (1-1) by second-round knockout at cruiserweight. The stoppage came at 0:55 of the round. Iman Williams knocks down Cody Kerr during their bout at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California on May 22, 2026. Photo by BKFC May 22, 2026 9:31 PM EDT Keith Richardson KOs Devon Schwan in second round Keith Richardson (3-2) defeats Devon Schwan (1-1) by second-round knockout at cruiserweight. The stoppage came at 0:41 of the round. Keith Richardson throws a punch during his bout against Devon Schwan at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California on May 22, 2026. Photo by BKFC May 22, 2026 9:20 PM EDT Ricardo Talavera Jr KOs Victor Flor in first round Kicking off the action, Ricardo Talavera Jr defeats Victor Flor (0-2) by first-round knockout at bantamweight. The stoppage came at 1:16 of the round. Ricardo Talavera Jr throws a punch during his bout against Victor Flor at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California on May 22, 2026. Photo by BKFC May 22, 2026 5:00 AM EDT Free Prelims Stream the free prelims below, starting at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.