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BKFC 89 live results: Herring beats Larrimore to claim vacant title

BKFC 89 features Jamel Herring facing Michael Larrimore for the vacant bantamweight title in Palm Desert, California

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Jamel Herring lands a jab during his bout against Michael Larrimore
Jamel Herring lands a jab during his bout against Michael Larrimore at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California on May 22, 2026. Photo by BKFC

BKFC 89 airs live tonight, Friday, May 22, from Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. In the main event, Jamel Herring faces Michael Larrimore for the vacant bantamweight title.

  • Former WBO super featherweight champion Herring (1-0) looks to become a two-sport champion in his second fight in BKFC. The 40-year-old native of Coram, New York, made his promotion debut in January, scoring a decision over Matt Guymon.
  • Larrimore (3-1) of Dayton, Ohio, replaced originally announced Nate Maness, who suffered an injury in training. The 28-year-old returns to the ring after stopping Samuel Samples in the first round last May.

The title was most recently held by Justin Ibarrola, who competed in MF Duel 2, leaving the BKFC strap vacant.

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The co-main event is a light heavyweight matchup between Cody Vidal (3-1-1) of Temecula, California, and Jomi Escoboza (10-2) of Tamarac, Florida.

  • Vidal, 37, won two fights last year, stopping David Simpson and Maurice Horne.
  • Escoboza, 35, is coming off a third-round stoppage victory over Jay Jackson last May.

The previously announced bantamweight bout between Daniel Alvarez (2-2) and Jared Lennon (1-1-1), and a welterweight matchup between Steven Sainsbury (1-0) and Ernie Juarez, are no longer featured on the card.

BKFC 89 results

Main card

  • Jamel Herring def. Michael Larrimore by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44)
  • Cody Vidal def. John Michael Escoboza by TKO (R1, 1:58)
  • Levi da Costa def. Chase Gormley by TKO (R1, 1:38)
  • Anthony Sanchez def. David Diaz by unanimous decision (48-44, 49-43, 50-42)
  • Eric Soto def. Pernell Stevens by TKO (R1, 1:46)
  • Evgeny Kurdanov def. Eric Lopez by TKO (R2, 0:41)
  • Ryan Petersen def. Daniel Keepers by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 48-46)

Prelims

  • Iman Williams def. Cody Kerr by KO (R2, 0:55)
  • Keith Richardson def. Devon Schwan by TKO (R2, 0:41)
  • Ricardo Talavera Jr def. Victor Flor by KO (R1, 1:16)

BKFC 89 live blog

Jamel Herring defeats Michael Larrimore by decision

Jamel Herring (2-0) defeats Michael Larrimore (3-2) by unanimous decision to claim the vacant BKFC bantamweight title.

Jamel Herring speaks during his post-fight interview while holding the BKFC bantamweight title belt
Jamel Herring speaks during his post-fight interview while holding the BKFC bantamweight title belt at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California on May 22, 2026. Photo by BKFC

Cody Vidal TKOs John Michael Escoboza in first round

Cody Vidal (4-1-1) defeats John Michael Escoboza (10-3) by first-round TKO at light heavyweight. The stoppage came at 1:58 of the round.

Levi da Costa TKOs Chase Gormley in first round

Levi da Costa (3-3) defeats Chase Gormley (1-2) by first-round TKO at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 1:38 of the round.

Levi da Costa lands a punch during his bout against Chase Gormley
Levi da Costa lands a punch during his bout against Chase Gormley at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California on May 22, 2026. Photo by BKFC

Anthony Sanchez defeats David Diaz by decision

Anthony Sanchez (2-3) defeats David Diaz (3-2-1) by unanimous decision at bantamweight.

Anthony Sanchez throws a jab during his bout against David Diaz
Anthony Sanchez throws a jab during his bout against David Diaz at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California on May 22, 2026. Photo by BKFC

Eric Soto TKOs Pernell Stevens in first round

Eric Soto (1-0) defeats Pernell Stevens (0-1) by first-round TKO at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 1:46 of the round.

Eric Soto lands a punch during his bout against Pernell Stevens
Eric Soto lands a punch during his bout against Pernell Stevens at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California on May 22, 2026. Photo by BKFC

Evgeny Kurdanov TKOs Eric Lopez in second round

Evgeny Kurdanov (6-3) defeats Eric Lopez (3-5) by second-round knockout at welterweight. The stoppage came at 0:41 of the round.

Ryan Petersen defeats Daniel Keepers by decision

Ryan Petersen (3-2) defeats Daniel Keepers (0-1) by unanimous decision at welterweight.

Ryan Petersen lands an uppercut during his bout against Daniel Keepers
Ryan Petersen lands an uppercut during his bout against Daniel Keepers at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California on May 22, 2026. Photo by BKFC

Iman Williams KOs Cody Kerr in second round

Iman Williams (3-0) defeats Cody Kerr (1-1) by second-round knockout at cruiserweight. The stoppage came at 0:55 of the round.

Iman Williams knocks down Cody Kerr during their bout
Iman Williams knocks down Cody Kerr during their bout at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California on May 22, 2026. Photo by BKFC

Keith Richardson KOs Devon Schwan in second round

Keith Richardson (3-2) defeats Devon Schwan (1-1) by second-round knockout at cruiserweight. The stoppage came at 0:41 of the round.

Keith Richardson lands a punch during his bout against Devon Schwan
Keith Richardson throws a punch during his bout against Devon Schwan at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California on May 22, 2026. Photo by BKFC

Ricardo Talavera Jr KOs Victor Flor in first round

Kicking off the action, Ricardo Talavera Jr defeats Victor Flor (0-2) by first-round knockout at bantamweight. The stoppage came at 1:16 of the round.

Ricardo Talavera Jr throws a punch during his bout against Victor Flor
Ricardo Talavera Jr throws a punch during his bout against Victor Flor at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California on May 22, 2026. Photo by BKFC

Free Prelims

Stream the free prelims below, starting at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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