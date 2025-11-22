Baumgardner vs Beaudoin among bouts confirmed for Paul-Joshua undercard

The fight between Alycia Baumgardner and Leila Beaudoin is confirmed, along with other matchups, for the Paul vs Joshua undercard. The event airs live on Netflix from Kaseya Center in Miami on Friday, December 19. Baumgardner puts her unified super featherweight titles on the line.

Baumgardner (16-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio, and Canada’s Beaudoin (13-1, 2 KOs) were originally scheduled to clash at the now-canceled Jake vs Tank event in November.

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Detroit-based 31-year-old Alycia Baumgardner defends her IBF, WBA, and WBO belts after vacating the WBC strap. 29-year-old Leila Beaudoin of Riviere-du-Loup, Quebec, makes her first attempt to become a champion. The contest is scheduled for 12 three-minute rounds.

Also confirmed is a six-round cruiserweight bout between former UFC champions Anderson Silva (3-2, 2 KOs) of Brazil and Tyron Woodley (0-2) of Ferguson, Missouri. Silva had been scheduled to face longtime MMA rival Chris Weidman on the canceled Jake vs Tank card. Woodley returns to the ring following two defeats to Jake Paul in 2021.

The undisputed super bantamweight title fight between New Zealand-Australian champion Cherneka Johnson (18-2, 8 KOs) and Canadian challenger Amanda Galle (12-0-1, 1 KO) has also been rescheduled.

Also, Nicaraguan-born, Costa Rican Yokasta Valle (33-3, 10 KOs) defends her WBC strawweight title against Las Vegas native Yadira Bustillos (11-1, 2 KOs).

Additionally, Avious Griffin (17-1, 16 KOs) of Chattanooga, TN and Panama’s Cesar Francis (14-2, 9 KOs) clash at welterweight.

Plus, two-time Brazilian Olympian Keno Marley makes his pro boxing debut in a cruiserweight bout against Diarra Davis Jr. (2-1, 1 KO) of Baltimore, MD.

The title fight originally scheduled for the canceled November date between WBA super lightweight champion Gary Antuanne Russell (18-1, 17 KOs) of Capitol Heights, MD, and Japan’s Andy Hiraoka (24-0, 19 KOs) was not included in the list of bouts on the Paul vs Joshua undercard announced by MVP (Most Valuable Promotions) on Friday.

In the main event, Jake Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio, faces former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) of the UK. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at heavyweight.

The current Paul vs Joshua lineup is as follows:

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua – Heavyweight

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Leila Beaudoin – Baumgardner’s IBF, WBA, and WBO Super Featherweight titles

Anderson Silva vs. Tyron Woodley – Cruiserweight

Cherneka Johnson vs. Amanda Galle – Johnson’s IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO Bantamweight titles

Yokasta Valle vs. Yadira Bustillos – Valle’s WBC Minimumweight title

Avious Griffin vs. Justin Cardona – Welterweight

Keno Marley vs. Diarra Davis Jr. – Cruiserweight