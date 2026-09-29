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UFC Fight Night in Sydney set for February

UFC Fight Night takes place at Afterpay Arena in Sydney, Australia

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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UFC Octagon setup inside arena
UFC Octagon setup at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia on February 9, 2025. Photo by FIGHTMAG

The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced its return to Australia with UFC Fight Night at Afterpay Arena in Sydney on Sunday, February 7.

  • In the U.S., the event will stream live on Paramount+ on Saturday, February 6.

No bouts have been confirmed for the upcoming card to date.

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The previous UFC event in Australia took place at RAC Arena in Perth in May, when Carlos Prates stopped Jack Della Maddalena in the third round.

The previous card at Afterpay Arena in Sydney took place in January, when Alexander Volkanovski defeated Diego Lopes by unanimous decision in their rematch to retain his featherweight title.

  • According to the announcement on Monday, fans can register their VIP ticket interest via UFC.com/Sydney.

Further event details are expected to follow.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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