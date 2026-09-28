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Agit Kabayel to face Nelson Hysa in Germany in November

Agit Kabayel is expected to make his first defense as full WBC heavyweight champion against Nelson Hysa

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Agit Kabayel celebrates his victory over Zhilei Zhang at ANB Arena
Agit Kabayel celebrates his victory over Zhilei Zhang at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 22, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Agit Kabayel is expected to defend his WBC heavyweight title against Nelson Hysa on November 28 at Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.

  • Kabayel (27-0, 19 KOs) was elevated to full champion after Oleksandr Usyk vacated the title.
  • The 34-year-old native of Leverkusen, Germany, initially won the interim title by sixth-round knockout over Zhilei Zhang last February. In his previous bout in January, he successfully defended it by third-round TKO against Damian Knyba.

Albania’s Hysa (25-0, 23 KOs) comes off a second-round stoppage victory over Thomas Narmo on the undercard of Itauma vs Hrgovic in August. After his victory, the 42-year-old confronted Kabayel, who was ringside.

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According to talkSPORT, both parties then agreed to the terms for the showdown, and contracts were being prepared. The British sports outlet also reports that Queensberry promoter Frank Warren claims Hysa turned down the fight shortly after.

Italian contender Guido Vianello (14-3-2, 12 KOs) had reportedly been considered for the bout before talks for the Kabayel vs Hysa fight restarted.

The official announcement is expected at a press conference next week.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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