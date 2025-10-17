Anderson Silva vs Chris Weidman 3: Boxing match joins Paul-Tank card on Netflix

The boxing bout between former MMA rivals Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman is set to kick off the Jake Paul vs Tank Davis card on Netflix. The event airs live from the Kaseya Center in Miami on Friday, November 14. The two fighters square off in a six-round heavyweight contest.

Chris Weidman, of Baldwin, New York, previously defeated Brazil’s Silva twice. Their first clash came in July 2013, when Weidman stopped Silva in the second round to become the new UFC middleweight champion. The rematch in December 2013 ended in a second-round TKO after Silva suffered a broken leg and was unable to continue.

In his previous professional boxing appearance in October 2022, Silva (3-2, 2 KOs) dropped a unanimous decision to Jake Paul. The 50-year-old Sao Paulo native returned to the ring last June in an exhibition bout against Chael Sonnen.

“I am super excited to embark on another battle against Chris,” Anderson Silva said. “We have a history and on Friday, November 14th, live only on Netflix, we’re putting another stamp on our chapter together. It will be a spectacle for the fans!”

Weidman is set to make his pro boxing debut. In his most recent outing overall at UFC 310 last December, the 41-year-old suffered a second-round TKO defeat against Eryk Anders.

“I’m undefeated in boxing and it’s gonna stay that way on Friday, November 14, live on Netflix,” Chris Weidman said. “I’m the original spider killer.”

In the main event, Jake Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio, faces Baltimore’s reigning WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) in a 195-pound exhibition matchup.

In the co-main event, Alycia Baumgardner (16-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio, defends her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles against Leila Beaudoin (13-1, 2 KOs) of Canada.

Headlining the prelims, Cherneka Johnson (18-2, 8 KOs) of Australia, by way of New Zealand, defends her undisputed super bantamweight title against Amanda Galle (12-0-1, 1 KO) of Canada.

The current Paul vs Tank lineup is as follows:

Main card

Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis – 195-pound catchweight

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Leila Beaudoin – Baumgardner’s IBF, WBA, and WBO titles

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Andy Hiraoka – Russell’s WBA super lightweight title

Anderson Silva vs. Chris Weidman – heavyweight

Prelims