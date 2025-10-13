Cherneka Johnson vs Amanda Galle tops Paul-Tank prelims after one fight canceled

The bout between Cherneka Johnson and Amanda Galle is the new headliner of the Jake Paul vs Tank Davis free prelims. Johnson puts her undisputed super bantamweight title on the line, making her first championship defense. The event takes place at Kaseya Center in Miami on Friday, November 14.

Johnson (18-2, 8 KOs) of Australia, by way of New Zealand, claimed all four major belts in July, defeating Shurretta Metcalf via ninth-round TKO. Canada’s unbeaten Galle (12-0-1, 1 KO), who held the division’s IBO strap, is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Alondra Hernandez Mendoza in September.

“I’m pumped to be back in the ring again before the end of the year,” Cherneka Johnson said. “It’s been a while since I’ve been this active, and I’m loving it.”

“I can’t wait to be part of the massive Jake Paul vs Tank Davis card, show the improvements we’ve been working on, and bring my belts back home. Amanda Galle came up after my fight vs Shurretta Metcalf in NYC, showed respect, and said she wants what I’ve got – can’t blame her, I’d be chasing all the belts too.”

Amanda Galle said, “I’ve put my time in! I’ve been hanging out in the coattails of these big names, working in silence, and I’ve earned a spot at the table. The best promotion in the world has put me on their roster, and I want a shot at the best out there. I’m the undisputed bantamweight champion. Canada knows it, the world’s about to!”

The scheduled undisputed super bantamweight title fight between Ellie Scotney (11-0) and Mayelli Flores (13-1-1, 4 KOs) has been postponed. Scotney sustained an injury in training and was forced to withdraw.

Another change on the prelims sees Justin Cardona (10-1, 5 KOs) of Salinas, CA, replacing Panama’s Cesar Francis in a welterweight bout against Avious Griffin (17-1, 16 KOs) of Chattanooga, TN. Francis also withdrew due to injury.

In the main event, live on Netflix, Jake Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio, meets Baltimore’s reigning WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) in a 195-pound exhibition bout.

In the co-main event, Alycia Baumgardner (16-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio, defends her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles against Canada’s Leila Beaudoin (13-1, 2 KOs).

The current Paul vs Tank lineup is as follows:

Main card

Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis – 195-pound catchweight

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Leila Beaudoin – Baumgardner’s IBF, WBA, and WBO titles

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Andy Hiraoka – Russell’s WBA super lightweight title

Prelims