Gary Antuanne Russell faces Andy Hiraoka on Paul-Davis undercard

Gary Antuanne Russell is back in the ring on November 14, when he faces Andy Hiraoka on the undercard of Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis. The 12-round world championship bout is part of the live action on Netflix from Kaseya Center in Miami.

Russell (18-1, 17 KOs) of Capitol Heights, MD makes his second ring appearance of the year and the first defense of his WBA super lightweight title. The 29-year-old southpaw claimed the vacant belt in March, defeating Jose Valenzuela by unanimous decision.

In addition to the strap, Russell bounced back from his split decision defeat to Alberto Puello in his bid to secure the interim title last June.

“I’m excited to be on an event of this magnitude and put the Russell family legacy on display live on Netflix,” Gary Russell said. “Hiraoka is my mandatory challenger and a strong fighter. We will prepare as we always do and handle business. I will be king of this division for a long time, and defending my title will be the first step towards it!”

Undefeated Hiraoka (24-0, 19 KOs) of Japan steps through the ropes for the first time in 2025 in his first world title bid. The 29-year-old southpaw was last in action last September, scoring a ninth-round TKO of former champion Ismael Barroso.

“Becoming world champion has been my mission since day one, and on Friday, November 14, live on Netflix, I will make that dream a reality,” Andy Hiraoka said. “Gary Russell is a great champion, but I am coming to Miami to win his belt and become Japan’s next world champion.”

In the main event, Jake Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio faces reigning WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) of Baltimore, MD. The two fighters square off in a 10-round exhibition bout contested at 195 lbs.

In the co-main event, Alycia Baumgardner (16-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio meets Leila Beaudoin (13-1, 2 KOs) of Canada. Detroit-based Baumgardner defends her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles, while Beaudoin makes her first title bid.

Also on the Paul vs Davis undercard, Ellie Scotney (11-0) and Mayelli Flores (13-1-1, 4 KOs) clash for the undisputed super bantamweight title. Scotney of the UK puts her IBF, WBC, and WBO titles on the line, while Mexico’s Flores brings her WBA belt to the ring.

Nicaraguan-born Costa Rican Yokasta Valle (33-3, 10 KOs) defends her WBC strawweight title against Yadira Bustillos (11-1, 2 KOs) of Las Vegas.

Avious Griffin (17-1, 16 KOs) of Chattanooga, TN and Cesar Francis (14-2, 9 KOs) of Panama square off at welterweight.