Leila Beaudoin title shot against Alycia Baumgardner delayed as Paul-Tank canceled

The bout between Leila Beaudoin and Alycia Baumgardner is expected to be rescheduled to a new date. The contest – originally set as the co-feature to Jake Paul vs Gervonta “Tank” Davis live on Netflix – has been postponed following the cancellation of the November 14 event in Miami.

Canada’s Beaudoin (13-1, 2 KOs) says she is ready to challenge Baumgardner (16-1, 7 KOs) and become a new champion, no matter when the fight takes place. Baumgardner, of Fremont, Ohio, puts her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles on the line.

“Everything happens for a reason. My preparation was going according to plan, but now I’ll have even more time to train, to be even more prepared, stronger, and better,” said Leila Beaudoin. “The date changes, but not the goal. I plan to seize my opportunity, no matter when it comes.”

Going up against Baumgardner, 29-year-old Beaudoin makes her first world title bid, entering the ring with four straight victories. The Riviere-du-Loup, Quebec native won her previous bout in June in Quebec City by sixth-round TKO against Elhem Mekhaled.

Former undisputed 130-pound champion Baumgardner was last in action in July in New York. Battling it out on the undercard of Taylor vs Serrano III, the Detroit-based 31-year-old defeated Jennifer Miranda by unanimous decision to retain her titles. In September – ahead of her bout against Beaudoin – Baumgardner vacated her WBC belt.

The exhibition boxing match scheduled for November 14 in Miami between Cleveland’s Jake Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) and Baltimore’s Gervonta Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) was officially canceled on Monday, after the fight appeared to be in jeopardy due to legal issues involving “Tank.”

The event’s organizer, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), also shared on social media that Jake Paul will be back in the ring against a different opponent in December.

Other matchups previously scheduled for the canceled event – including Anderson Silva vs Chris Weidman 3 – are also expected to be featured on the new date.