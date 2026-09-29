Subscribe
HomeUFC

Live results: Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 8

Dana White's Contender Series Season 10, Week 8 features rising MMA fighters looking to earn a contract with the UFC

MMANewsResultsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
UFC Octagon set up at Meta APEX in Las Vegas
The UFC Octagon set up at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 10, 2020. Photo by Chris Unger / Sciaffo LLC
Jump to section

Following Week 7, Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 8 airs live tonight (Tuesday, September 29) from Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The event features rising MMA fighters looking to earn a contract with the UFC.

  • Headlining the card, Loai Abushaar (7-1) of Tucson, Arizona, faces England’s George Staines in a lightweight bout.
  • The co-main event is a heavyweight clash between Adama Diop (6-1) of Senegal and Zaurbek Sabanov (4-0).

How to watch: Live on Paramount+ at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

Advertisement

Other bouts include:

  • Featherweight contest between Peru’s Ian Escuza (7-0) and Italy’s Luca Borando (9-1).
  • Strawweight battle features Brazil’s Aieza Bertolso (7-0) against Argentina’s Camila Reynoso (9-1).
  • Featherweight matchup pits Morocco’s Ilias Bulaid (9-0) against Brazil’s Erick Visconde (17-3).

DWCS Season 10, Week 8 results

  • Loai Abushaar vs. George Staines
  • Adama Diop vs. Zaurbek Sabanov
  • Ian Escuza vs. Luca Borando
  • Aieza Bertolso vs. Camila Reynoso
  • Ilias Bulaid vs. Erick Visconde

DWCS Season 10, Week 8 live blog

Week 7 Highlights

In case you missed it, watch some of the best moments from the previous event.

Advertisement
Follow FIGHTMAG on Google
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here