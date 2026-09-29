Live results: Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 8

Following Week 7, Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 8 airs live tonight (Tuesday, September 29) from Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The event features rising MMA fighters looking to earn a contract with the UFC.
- Headlining the card, Loai Abushaar (7-1) of Tucson, Arizona, faces England’s George Staines in a lightweight bout.
- The co-main event is a heavyweight clash between Adama Diop (6-1) of Senegal and Zaurbek Sabanov (4-0).
How to watch: Live on Paramount+ at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.
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Other bouts include:
- Featherweight contest between Peru’s Ian Escuza (7-0) and Italy’s Luca Borando (9-1).
- Strawweight battle features Brazil’s Aieza Bertolso (7-0) against Argentina’s Camila Reynoso (9-1).
- Featherweight matchup pits Morocco’s Ilias Bulaid (9-0) against Brazil’s Erick Visconde (17-3).
DWCS Season 10, Week 8 results
- Loai Abushaar vs. George Staines
- Adama Diop vs. Zaurbek Sabanov
- Ian Escuza vs. Luca Borando
- Aieza Bertolso vs. Camila Reynoso
- Ilias Bulaid vs. Erick Visconde
DWCS Season 10, Week 8 live blog
Week 7 Highlights
In case you missed it, watch some of the best moments from the previous event.
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