Live results: Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 8

Following Week 7, Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 8 airs live tonight (Tuesday, September 29) from Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The event features rising MMA fighters looking to earn a contract with the UFC.

Headlining the card, Loai Abushaar (7-1) of Tucson, Arizona, faces England’s George Staines in a lightweight bout.

The co-main event is a heavyweight clash between Adama Diop (6-1) of Senegal and Zaurbek Sabanov (4-0).

How to watch: Live on Paramount+ at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

Advertisement

Other bouts include:

Featherweight contest between Peru’s Ian Escuza (7-0) and Italy’s Luca Borando (9-1).

Strawweight battle features Brazil’s Aieza Bertolso (7-0) against Argentina’s Camila Reynoso (9-1).

Featherweight matchup pits Morocco’s Ilias Bulaid (9-0) against Brazil’s Erick Visconde (17-3).

DWCS Season 10, Week 8 results

Loai Abushaar vs. George Staines

Adama Diop vs. Zaurbek Sabanov

Ian Escuza vs. Luca Borando

Aieza Bertolso vs. Camila Reynoso

Ilias Bulaid vs. Erick Visconde

DWCS Season 10, Week 8 live blog September 29, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Week 7 Highlights In case you missed it, watch some of the best moments from the previous event.