Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua confirmed for December in Miami – Tickets

The fight between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua is confirmed for Friday, December 19, live on Netflix from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The contest is a sanctioned professional heavyweight bout scheduled for eight three-minute rounds with 10-oz gloves. Tickets for the event go on sale via Ticketmaster.

The event, billed as “Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day,” replaces the canceled exhibition between Paul and Gervonta “Tank” Davis that was scheduled for November.

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Going up against Joshua, Cleveland’s 28-year-old Jake Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) makes his second ring appearance at heavyweight, following last year’s bout against Mike Tyson. In his previous fight in June, the WBA No. 14-ranked cruiserweight defeated former champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by decision.

“This isn’t an AI simulation. This is Judgment Day,” Paul said. “A professional heavyweight fight against an elite world champion in his prime. When I beat Anthony Joshua, every doubt disappears, and no one can deny me the opportunity to fight for a world title. To all my haters, this is what you wanted. To the people of the United Kingdom, I am sorry.

“On Friday, December 19, under the lights in Miami, live globally only on Netflix, the torch gets passed and Britain’s Goliath gets put to sleep. I know you got em picked hahaha.”

British Former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) hasn’t fought in over a year. In his previous outing last December, the 36-year-old was knocked out by Daniel Dubois in his bid to reclaim the IBF strap.

Anthony Joshua makes his ring walk during his bout against Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in Wembley, England, on September 21, 2024. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

“Jake or anyone can get this work. No mercy,” Joshua said. “I took some time out and I’m coming back with a mega show. It’s a big opportunity for me. Whether you like it or not, I’m here to do massive numbers, have big fights, and break every record whilst keeping cool, calm, and collected.

“Mark my words, you’ll see a lot more fighters take these opportunities in the future. I’m about to break the internet over Jake Paul’s face.”

Paul and Joshua are set for their first face-off at a kickoff press conference in Miami on Friday, November 21.

Paul vs Joshua: Fight rules

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua square off in a sanctioned professional heavyweight boxing match, scheduled for eight three-minute rounds with 10-oz gloves.

Match type: Sanctioned professional bout

Sanctioned professional bout Weight: Heavyweight

Heavyweight Rounds: 8

8 Round length: 3 minutes each

3 minutes each Gloves: 10 oz

Where to buy Paul vs Joshua tickets

Tickets for Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua go on sale Friday, November 21, at 12 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com. Fans can sign up for the pre-sale at jakevsjoshua.com.

Tickets on sale: Friday, November 21 at 12 p.m. ET

Friday, November 21 at 12 p.m. ET Where to buy: Ticketmaster.com

Ticketmaster.com Pre-sale sign-up: Available at jakevsjoshua.com

How to watch Paul vs Joshua

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua airs on Friday, December 19, live on Netflix at no additional cost to its 300+ million members. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Date: Friday, December 19

Friday, December 19 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT Platform: Netflix

Jake Paul tale of the tape

Age: 28

28 Country: United States

United States Fight record: 12-1, 7 KOs

12-1, 7 KOs Stance: Orthodox

Orthodox Height: 6’1″ / 185 cm

6’1″ / 185 cm Reach: 76″ / 193 cm

76″ / 193 cm Achievement: WBA No. 14-ranked cruiserweight

Anthony Joshua tale of the tape

Age: 36

36 Country: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Fight record: 28-4, 25 KOs

28-4, 25 KOs Stance: Orthodox

Orthodox Height: 6’6″ / 198 cm

6’6″ / 198 cm Reach: 82″ / 208 cm

82″ / 208 cm Achievement: Two-time unified WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight champion

Kickoff press conference details

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua are scheduled to face off for the first time at a kickoff press conference in Miami.

Date: Friday, November 21

Friday, November 21 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Location: Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida Admission: Free and open to the public (first-come, first-served)

The bouts featured on the Jake vs Joshua undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.