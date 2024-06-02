Daniel Dubois TKO’s Filip Hrgovic in eighth round to lift interim title

Daniel Dubois came out victorious over Filip Hrgovic live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, June 1. The bout served as the co-feature of the event billed as Queensberry vs Matchroom: 5vs5.

The scheduled for 12 rounds contest ended prior to the final bell. The British contender defeated the Croatian heavyweight via TKO. The fight was stopped on doctor’s advice due to cuts at 57 seconds into the eighth round.

With the victory, Daniel Dubois improved to 21-2, 20 KOs and secured his second win in a row. In addition, the Greenwich, London native landed the interim IBF heavyweight title.

“I have full respect to the guy, full of respect to Hrgovic, he is a good fighter,” Dubois said post win. “To come through that was just a learning and experience for me. I’m glad I got this IBF belt and on to the next.”

“I was a bit cold to start off with. But I heard the corner advice, Frank Warren there, you know, my dad, and they’ve been supporting me from day one, and we come for anything.”

“I ate them shots, but it was all to wake me up, you know. Once I felt a few shots stings, I woke up and I was just on it and I just thought ‘don’t wait, don’t wait.”

“The round before the last I was getting to him and I was just coming together like magic. My dad told me beforehand, things were just happen and I’m just so proud of myself for this.”

Earlier in his career, Daniel Dubois held the WBA “Regular” heavyweight belt and challenged Oleksandr Usyk for the unified WBA, WBO and IBF straps. In his next fight the 26-year-old looks to face former unified champion and fellow Brit Anthony Joshua (28-3, 25 KOs).

“I’ve heard the next opponent will be AJ, so bring it on,” Dubois said. “I’m just anxious to become the best. This is my era, this is my time. I just need to keep improving and come through these tests.”

Filip Hrgovic dropped to 17-1, 14 KOs. The 31-year-old native of Zagreb, Croatia suffered his first career defeat.

