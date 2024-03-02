UFC Vegas 87 results: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev aka UFC Vegas 87 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, March 2.
In the main event, Jairzinho Rozenstruik (13-5) of Suriname and Shamil Gaziev (12-0) of Bahrain battle it out at heavyweight. In the co-main event, Tyson Pedro (10-4) of Australia and Vitor Petrino (10-0) of Brazil clash at light heavyweight.
Also on the card, England-based Muhammad Mokaev (11-0) goes up against Alex Perez (24-7) of the U.S. at flyweight. As well, unbeaten bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov (16-0) meets Bekzat Almakhan (17-1) of Kazakhstan.
Plus, Matt Schnell (16-7) of the U.S. and Steve Erceg (11-1) of Australia go head to head at flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.
UFC Vegas 87 live stream
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, March 2
Main card: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT
Prelims: 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: TNT Sports
Date: Saturday, March 2
Main card: 9 pm GMT
Prelims: 6:30 pm GMT
Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, March 3
Main card: 8 am AEDT / 5 am AWST
Prelims: 5:30 am AEDT / 2:30 am AWST
UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev results
Get UFC Vegas 87: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev, heavyweight
- Vitor Petrino vs. Tyson Pedro, light heavyweight
- Alex Perez vs. Muhammad Mokaev, flyweight
- Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Bekzat Almakhan, bantamweight
- Matt Schnell vs. Steve Erceg, flyweight
Preliminary card
- Eryk Anders vs. Jamie Pickett, middleweight
- Vinicius Oliveira vs. Bernardo Sopaj, bantamweight
- Aiemann Zahabi vs. Javid Basharat, bantamweight
- Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Claudio Ribeiro, middleweight
- Ludovit Klein vs. AJ Cunningham, lightweight
- Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Loik Radzhabov, lightweight