Steve Erceg KO’s Matt Schnell with left hook at UFC Vegas 87

Australian Steve Erceg secured his 11th win in a row when he faced American flyweight Matt Schnell at UFC Vegas 87: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev. The MMA event aired live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2.

The scheduled for three rounds contest didn’t go the full distance. The 28-year-old native of Perth, WA dropped his 34-year-old opponent of Amory, Mississippi with a big left hook that followed a right hand to the body. Referee Chris Tognoni waved the fight off at 26 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by knockout, Steve Erceg improved to 12-1. In his Octagon interview with Daniel Cormier, the 28-year-old said that in his next fight he was looking to face one of the Top 5 contenders and named former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno.

Matt Schnell dropped to 16-8, 1 NC. The 34-year-old suffered his second straight defeat.

