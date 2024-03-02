Subscribe
Steve Erceg KO’s Matt Schnell with left hook at UFC Vegas 87

Steve Erceg KO's Matt Schnell in second round at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev

By Parviz Iskenderov
Australian Steve Erceg secured his 11th win in a row when he faced American flyweight Matt Schnell at UFC Vegas 87: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev. The MMA event aired live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2.

The scheduled for three rounds contest didn’t go the full distance. The 28-year-old native of Perth, WA dropped his 34-year-old opponent of Amory, Mississippi with a big left hook that followed a right hand to the body. Referee Chris Tognoni waved the fight off at 26 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by knockout, Steve Erceg improved to 12-1. In his Octagon interview with Daniel Cormier, the 28-year-old said that in his next fight he was looking to face one of the Top 5 contenders and named former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno.

Matt Schnell dropped to 16-8, 1 NC. The 34-year-old suffered his second straight defeat.

Get UFC Vegas 87: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev full card results.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

