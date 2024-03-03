Subscribe
Jairzinho Rozenstruik stops Shamil Gaziev in four rounds at UFC Vegas 87

Jairzinho Rozenstruik dominates Shamil Gaziev in UFC Vegas 87 main event

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jairzinho Rozenstruik came out victorious against Shamil Gaziev in the headliner of UFC Vegas 87. The event aired live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2.

The scheduled for five rounds heavyweight contest ended prior to the final horn. Rozenstruik dominated Gaziev with heavy shots, which ultimately led to the latter not being able to continue. Referee Marc Goddard called it a day prior to the start of Round 5 at the official time of 5 minutes into the fourth round.

With the victory by TKO, No. 12-ranked contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik of Suriname returned to the win column and improved to 14-5. The Dana White’s Contender Series alumni Shamil Gaziev of Bahrain dropped to 12-1 and suffered his first defeat.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

