UFC Vegas 87 video: Vinicius Oliveira KO’s Bernardo Sopaj with flying scissor knee

Vinicius Oliveira scored a spectacular win by knockout against Bernardo Sopaj at UFC Vegas 87: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev. The MMA event aired live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2.

The Brazilian mixed martial artist dominated the Sweden-based Albanian bantamweight with the leg kicks and punch, followed by a jumping scissor knee that dropped the latter face down to the canvas. Referee Keith Peterson immediately waved the fight off. The official time was 4 minutes and 41 seconds into the third round.

With the victory by KO, Vinicius Oliveira improved to 20-3 and secured his third win in a row. Bernardo Sopaj, who took the fight on a short notice, dropped to 11-3, which snapped his three-fight winning streak.

