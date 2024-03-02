Vitor Petrino defeats Tyson Pedro at UFC Vegas 87

Brazilian mixed martial artist Vitor Petrino improved his unbeaten record when he faced Australian light heavyweight Tyson Pedro in the co-main event at UFC Vegas 87: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev. The fight card aired live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2.

The contest went the full distance. After three rounds the scores were 30-27, 30-27 and 29–28.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Vitor Petrino improved to 11-0. In his post-fight interview, the 26-year-old of Santa Luzia, Brazil said he wanted face Antony Smith next.

Tyson Pedro dropped to 10-5. Post-fight, the 32-year-old native of Penrith, New South Wales announced it was his final appearance inside the Octagon, thanked everyone and took off his gloves.

Get UFC Vegas 87: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev full card results.