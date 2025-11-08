UFC Vegas 111 live results: Gabriel Bonfim stops Randy Brown

UFC Vegas 111 features Gabriel Bonfim vs Randy Brown, live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 8. The two fighters square off in a five-round main event at welterweight.
No. 14 Bonfim (18-1) of Brazil is riding a three-fight winning streak, having defeated Stephen Thompson by decision in his previous outing in July at UFC Nashville. Brown (20-6) of Jamaica knocked out Nicolas Dalby in April and returned to winning ways.
The co-main event is a flyweight bout between Matt Schnell (17-9, 1 NC) of Amory, Mississippi, and Joseph Morales (13-2) of Clovis, California. Schnell aims for his second straight victory, while Morales targets his fifth win in a row.
Also on the card is a welterweight bout between Muslim Salikhov (22-5) and Uros Medic (11-3) of Serbia. A 161-pound catchweight contest pits Chris Padilla (16-6) of Gardena, California against Brazil’s Ismael Bonfim (20-5). Additionally, Christian Leroy Duncan (12-2) of England and Marco Tulio (14-1) of Brazil clash at middleweight.
UFC Vegas 111 results
Get UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs Brown full fight card results below.
Main card
- Gabriel Bonfim def. Randy Brown by TKO (knee, R2, 1:40)
- Joseph Morales def. Matt Schnell by submission (guillotine choke, R1, 2:54)
- Uros Medic def. Muslim Salikhov by TKO (punches, R1, 1:03)
- Chris Padilla def. Ismael Bonfim by TKO (punches, R2, 4:30)
- Christian Leroy Duncan def. Marco Tulio by KO (spinning backfist and punches, R2, 3:20)
Prelims
- Jamall Emmers def. Hyder Amil by unanimous decision (29-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Ricky Simon def. Raoni Barcelos by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Jacqueline Cavalcanti def. Mayra Bueno Silva by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Josh Hokit def. Max Gimenis by TKO (punches, R1, 0:56)
- Denise Gomes def. Tecia Pennington by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Daniel Marcos def. Miles Johns by technical submission (rear-naked choke, R2, 4:23)
- Zachary Reese def. Jackson McVey by submission (rear-naked choke, R2, 1:38)
UFC Vegas 111 live blog
UFC Vegas 111 post-fight press conference
The The post-fight press conference wraps up the event.
Gabriel Bonfim TKOs Randy Brown in second round
Gabriel Bonfim defeats Randy Brown by second-round TKO at welterweight. The bout was stopped at 1:40 of the round after Bonfim dropped Brown with a right knee.
Joseph Morales submits Matt Schnell in first round
Joseph Morales defeats Matt Schnell by submission with a guillotine choke at flyweight. The contest was stopped at 2:54 of the opening round.
Uros Medic TKO's Muslim Salikhov in first round
Uros Medic defeats Muslim Salikhov by first-round TKO with punches at welterweight. After throwing a head kick, the Serbian southpaw dropped his opponent with a straight left hand and finished him with punches. The stoppage came at 1:03 into the round.
Chris Padilla TKO's Ismael Bonfim in second round
Chris Padilla defeats Ismael Bonfim by second-round TKO at 161-pound catchweight. Padilla had Bonfim pinned to the ground, dominating him with punches and elbows. The referee stopped the fight at 4:30 into the round.
Christian Leroy Duncan KO's Marco Tulio in second round
Kicking off the main card, Christian Leroy Duncan defeats Marco Tulio by knockout in the second round at middleweight. Duncan hurt Tulio with a spinning backfist, then landed a jab and a big right hand, followed by a punch after Tulio hit the canvas. The official time of the stoppage was 3:20 into the round.
Jamall Emmers defeats Hyder Amil by decision
Wrapping up the prelims, Jamall Emmers defeats Hyder Amil by unanimous decision at featherweight. The judges scored the fight 29-27, 30-27, and 30-27.
Ricky Simon defeats Raoni Barcelos by decision
Ricky Simon defeats Raoni Barcelos by unanimous decision at bantamweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 29-28, and 29-28.
Jacqueline Cavalcanti defeats Mayra Bueno Silva by decision
Jacqueline Cavalcanti defeats Mayra Bueno Silva by unanimous decision at bantamweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28.
Josh Hokit TKO's Max Gimenis in first round
Josh Hokit defeats Max Gimenis by first-round TKO at heavyweight. The stoppage came 56 seconds into the first round.
Denise Gomes defeats Tecia Pennington by decision
Denise Gomes defeats Tecia Pennington by unanimous decision at strawweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-27.
Daniel Marcos defeats Miles Johns by technical submission
Daniel Marcos defeats Miles Johns by technical submission with a rear-naked choke at bantamweight. The fight ended at 4:23 of the second round.
Zachary Reese submits Jackson McVey in second round
In the event opener, Zachary Reese defeats Jackson McVey by submission with a rear-naked choke. The 195-pound catchweight bout officially ended at 1:38 of the second round.
UFC 322 Countdown – Full Episode
In case you missed it, the full episode of UFC 322 Countdown is now streaming, and you can watch it below.
UFC Vegas 111 Kick-Off
The fights at UFC Vegas 111 start at the top of the hour.
UFC Vegas 111: How to watch and start time
UFC Vegas 111 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT.