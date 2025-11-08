UFC Vegas 111 live results: Gabriel Bonfim stops Randy Brown

UFC Vegas 111 features Gabriel Bonfim vs Randy Brown, live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 8. The two fighters square off in a five-round main event at welterweight.

No. 14 Bonfim (18-1) of Brazil is riding a three-fight winning streak, having defeated Stephen Thompson by decision in his previous outing in July at UFC Nashville. Brown (20-6) of Jamaica knocked out Nicolas Dalby in April and returned to winning ways.

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The co-main event is a flyweight bout between Matt Schnell (17-9, 1 NC) of Amory, Mississippi, and Joseph Morales (13-2) of Clovis, California. Schnell aims for his second straight victory, while Morales targets his fifth win in a row.

Also on the card is a welterweight bout between Muslim Salikhov (22-5) and Uros Medic (11-3) of Serbia. A 161-pound catchweight contest pits Chris Padilla (16-6) of Gardena, California against Brazil’s Ismael Bonfim (20-5). Additionally, Christian Leroy Duncan (12-2) of England and Marco Tulio (14-1) of Brazil clash at middleweight.

UFC Vegas 111 results

Get UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs Brown full fight card results below.

Main card

Gabriel Bonfim def. Randy Brown by TKO (knee, R2, 1:40)

Joseph Morales def. Matt Schnell by submission (guillotine choke, R1, 2:54)

Uros Medic def. Muslim Salikhov by TKO (punches, R1, 1:03)

Chris Padilla def. Ismael Bonfim by TKO (punches, R2, 4:30)

Christian Leroy Duncan def. Marco Tulio by KO (spinning backfist and punches, R2, 3:20)

Prelims

Jamall Emmers def. Hyder Amil by unanimous decision (29-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ricky Simon def. Raoni Barcelos by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jacqueline Cavalcanti def. Mayra Bueno Silva by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Josh Hokit def. Max Gimenis by TKO (punches, R1, 0:56)

Denise Gomes def. Tecia Pennington by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Daniel Marcos def. Miles Johns by technical submission (rear-naked choke, R2, 4:23)

Zachary Reese def. Jackson McVey by submission (rear-naked choke, R2, 1:38)

UFC Vegas 111 live blog November 8, 2025 8:16 PM EST UFC Vegas 111 post-fight press conference The The post-fight press conference wraps up the event. November 8, 2025 8:13 PM EST Gabriel Bonfim TKOs Randy Brown in second round Gabriel Bonfim defeats Randy Brown by second-round TKO at welterweight. The bout was stopped at 1:40 of the round after Bonfim dropped Brown with a right knee. November 8, 2025 7:46 PM EST Joseph Morales submits Matt Schnell in first round Joseph Morales defeats Matt Schnell by submission with a guillotine choke at flyweight. The contest was stopped at 2:54 of the opening round. November 8, 2025 7:29 PM EST Uros Medic TKO's Muslim Salikhov in first round Uros Medic defeats Muslim Salikhov by first-round TKO with punches at welterweight. After throwing a head kick, the Serbian southpaw dropped his opponent with a straight left hand and finished him with punches. The stoppage came at 1:03 into the round. November 8, 2025 7:08 PM EST Chris Padilla TKO's Ismael Bonfim in second round Chris Padilla defeats Ismael Bonfim by second-round TKO at 161-pound catchweight. Padilla had Bonfim pinned to the ground, dominating him with punches and elbows. The referee stopped the fight at 4:30 into the round. November 8, 2025 6:39 PM EST Christian Leroy Duncan KO's Marco Tulio in second round Kicking off the main card, Christian Leroy Duncan defeats Marco Tulio by knockout in the second round at middleweight. Duncan hurt Tulio with a spinning backfist, then landed a jab and a big right hand, followed by a punch after Tulio hit the canvas. The official time of the stoppage was 3:20 into the round. November 8, 2025 6:12 PM EST Jamall Emmers defeats Hyder Amil by decision Wrapping up the prelims, Jamall Emmers defeats Hyder Amil by unanimous decision at featherweight. The judges scored the fight 29-27, 30-27, and 30-27. November 8, 2025 5:46 PM EST Ricky Simon defeats Raoni Barcelos by decision Ricky Simon defeats Raoni Barcelos by unanimous decision at bantamweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 29-28, and 29-28. November 8, 2025 5:04 PM EST Jacqueline Cavalcanti defeats Mayra Bueno Silva by decision Jacqueline Cavalcanti defeats Mayra Bueno Silva by unanimous decision at bantamweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28. November 8, 2025 4:37 PM EST Josh Hokit TKO's Max Gimenis in first round Josh Hokit defeats Max Gimenis by first-round TKO at heavyweight. The stoppage came 56 seconds into the first round. November 8, 2025 4:34 PM EST Denise Gomes defeats Tecia Pennington by decision Denise Gomes defeats Tecia Pennington by unanimous decision at strawweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-27. November 8, 2025 3:54 PM EST Daniel Marcos defeats Miles Johns by technical submission Daniel Marcos defeats Miles Johns by technical submission with a rear-naked choke at bantamweight. The fight ended at 4:23 of the second round. November 8, 2025 3:26 PM EST Zachary Reese submits Jackson McVey in second round In the event opener, Zachary Reese defeats Jackson McVey by submission with a rear-naked choke. The 195-pound catchweight bout officially ended at 1:38 of the second round. November 8, 2025 2:43 PM EST UFC 322 Countdown – Full Episode In case you missed it, the full episode of UFC 322 Countdown is now streaming, and you can watch it below. November 8, 2025 2:29 PM EST UFC Vegas 111 Kick-Off The fights at UFC Vegas 111 start at the top of the hour. November 7, 2025 11:01 PM EST UFC Vegas 111: How to watch and start time UFC Vegas 111 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT.