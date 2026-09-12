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Misfits Boxing live results: Jordan McCann faces Charlie ‘Big Stacks’ Cox

Jordan McCann vs Big Stacks headlines a Misfits Boxing card in Newcastle, England

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Jordan McCann during the press conference ahead of his Misfits Boxing bout against Charlie Cox, aka Big Stacks
Jordan McCann during the press conference ahead of his bout against Charlie Cox, aka Big Stacks, at NX Newcastle in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, on September 10, 2026. Photo credit: Misfits Boxing
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Jordan McCann faces Charlie Cox, aka Big Stacks, tonight (Saturday, September 12) at Utilita Arena Newcastle in Newcastle, England. The heavyweight bout headlines the latest edition of Misfits Boxing.

  • Both McCann and Cox return to the ring looking to bounce back from defeats in June on the undercard of Fury vs Hall.
  • McCann dropped a majority decision to Jack Kay, aka Ibiza Final Boss, while Cox suffered a loss via fourth-round TKO against Baffour Boateng, aka Armz Korleone.

How to watch: Live on DAZN starting at 1:00 p.m. ET in the U.S. and 6:00 p.m. BST in the UK.

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The undercard includes:

  • Jade Jones and Sheena Bathory clash for the inaugural MFB super middleweight title.
  • Also at super middleweight, Joe Laws takes on Harley Benn.
  • Ibiza Final Boss and Kellen Jenkins battle at heavyweight.
  • A lightweight contest features Callum “Nitboy” Chester facing Kane West.

McCann vs Big Stacks results

(1:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. BST)

  • Jordan McCann vs. Charlie Cox aka Big Stacks
  • Jade Jones vs. Sheena Bathory
  • Joe Laws vs. Harley Benn
  • Jack “Ibiza Final Boss” Kay vs. Kellen Jenkins
  • Callum “Nitboy” Chester vs. Kane West
  • Warren Spencer vs. Ashley Fongho
  • Baffour “Armz Korleone” Boateng vs. Kelechi “Kelz” Dyke
  • Wil Anderson vs. Luke Dyson
  • Amelia Hewitt vs. Lisamarie Hacobian
  • Matty Scott vs. Grant Mallinson

McCann vs Big Stacks live blog

Face-Off

Watch Jordan McCann and Charlie Cox face off ahead of their bout

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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