Cesar Mateo Tapia vs Leo Ruiz among new additions to Zuffa Boxing 11

An all-Mexican bout between Cesar Mateo Tapia and Leonardo Ruiz has been added to Zuffa Boxing 11, along with other matchups, finalizing the card. The event takes place at Copper Box Arena in London on Saturday, September 26.

Australia-based 28-year-old Tapia (18-0-1, 11 KOs) won his previous bout last March by fifth-round TKO against Sergei Vorobev.

San Bernardino, California-based 27-year-old Ruiz (17-1, 9 KOs) comes off a fourth-round stoppage victory over Casey James Streeter at Zuffa Boxing 3 in February.

The promotion announced the 10-round middleweight contest, along with the rest of the card, on Monday.

Advertisement

Other additions include

Previously announced Leon Hughes (5-0, 4 KOs) faces Michael Stephenson (10-3) in an all-British six-round light heavyweight bout.

Alex MacMillan (4-0, 3 KOs) of the UK takes on France’s Guillaume Azagier (2-0) in a six-round super welterweight bout.

British former amateur Kayla Allen makes her pro debut in a six-round super lightweight bout against Elisabeth Mronsz (2-0, 1 KO) of Germany.

Also making his pro debut is British lightweight Fred Pullen, who meets Italy’s Leonardo Faretina (8-9-2, 3 KOs) in a four-round bout.

The main event is a heavyweight showdown between Johnny Fisher (14-1, 12 KOs) of the UK and Michael Pirotton (12-2, 6 KOs) of Belgium.

The co-feature is a light heavyweight clash between former title challengers Craig Richards (20-4-1, 13 KOs) of the UK and Serbian-American Radivoje Kalajdzic (30-3, 22 KOs).

Full fight card

Main card

Johnny Fisher (14-1, 12 KOs) vs. Michael Pirotton (12-2, 6 KOs), 10 rounds, heavyweight

Craig Richards (20-4-1, 13 KOs) vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic (30-3, 22 KOs), 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Lee Cutler (16-2, 8 KOs) vs. Louis Greene (19-4, 12 KOs), 10 rounds, middleweight

Cesar Mateo Tapia (18-0-1, 11 KOs) vs. Leo Ruiz (17-1, 9 KOs), 10 rounds, middleweight

Leon Hughes (5-0, 4 KOs) vs. Michael Stephenson (10-3), 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Kayla Allen vs. Elisabeth Mronsz (2-0, 1 KO), 6 rounds, super lightweight

Prelims

Rogelio Romero (6-0, 6 KOs) vs. Aurel Ignat (11-0, 8 KOs), 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Alex MacMillan (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Guillaume Azagier (2-0), 6 rounds, super welterweight

Alexis De la Cerda (9-0, 5 KOs) vs. Cain Lewis (10-0-1, 2 KOs), 6 rounds, featherweight

Fred Pullen vs. Leonardo Faretina (8-9-2, 3 KOs), 4 rounds, lightweight

The card will stream live on Paramount+ in the U.S., Latin America, Brazil, and Canada, and on Sky Sports in the UK.