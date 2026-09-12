Subscribe
HomeUFC

Noche UFC live results: Jean Silva faces Jose Miguel Delgado

Noche UFC features Jean Silva facing Jose Miguel Delgado in a featherweight bout in Glendale, Arizona

MMANewsResultsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
The faces of Jean Silva and Jose Miguel Delgado promoting their MMA bout at Noche UFC
Noche UFC: Silva vs Delgado takes place at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on September 12, 2026. Image credit: UFC
Jump to section

Noche UFC: Silva vs Delgado airs live tonight (Saturday, September 12) from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

  • The main event is a featherweight bout between Brazil’s Jean Silva (17-3) and Jose Delgado (12-2) of Yuma, Arizona, who replaced Yair Rodriguez.
  • The co-main event is a flyweight contest between Mexico’s former two-time champion Brandon Moreno (23-10-2) and Joseph Morales (15-2) of Sacramento, California.

How to watch: Live on Paramount+ starting at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT.

Advertisement

Noche UFC results

Main card (5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT)

  • Jean Silva vs. Jose Miguel Delgado
  • Brandon Moreno vs. Joseph Morales
  • Tommy McMillen vs. Marwan Rahiki
  • Manon Fiorot vs. Alexa Grasso
  • Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Curtis Blaydes
  • David Martinez vs. Dan Ige

Prelims (2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT)

  • Tim Elliott vs. Edgar Chairez
  • Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Muslim Salikhov
  • Yousri Belgaroui vs. Djorden Santos
  • Drakkar Klose vs. Tommy Gantt
  • Rafa Garcia vs. Rong Zhu
  • Sean King vs. Jessie Rosas
  • JJ Aldrich vs. Regina Tarin

Noche UFC live blog

UFC Journey: Silva vs Delgado

Watch the UFC Journey feature ahead of tonight’s main event pitting Jean Silva against Jose Delgado.

Advertisement
Follow FIGHTMAG on Google
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here