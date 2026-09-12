Noche UFC live results: Jean Silva faces Jose Miguel Delgado

Noche UFC: Silva vs Delgado airs live tonight (Saturday, September 12) from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The main event is a featherweight bout between Brazil’s Jean Silva (17-3) and Jose Delgado (12-2) of Yuma, Arizona, who replaced Yair Rodriguez.

The co-main event is a flyweight contest between Mexico’s former two-time champion Brandon Moreno (23-10-2) and Joseph Morales (15-2) of Sacramento, California.

How to watch: Live on Paramount+ starting at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT.

Advertisement

Noche UFC results

Main card (5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT)

Jean Silva vs. Jose Miguel Delgado

Brandon Moreno vs. Joseph Morales

Tommy McMillen vs. Marwan Rahiki

Manon Fiorot vs. Alexa Grasso

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Curtis Blaydes

David Martinez vs. Dan Ige

Prelims (2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT)

Tim Elliott vs. Edgar Chairez

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Muslim Salikhov

Yousri Belgaroui vs. Djorden Santos

Drakkar Klose vs. Tommy Gantt

Rafa Garcia vs. Rong Zhu

Sean King vs. Jessie Rosas

JJ Aldrich vs. Regina Tarin

Noche UFC live blog September 12, 2026 12:01 AM EDT UFC Journey: Silva vs Delgado Watch the UFC Journey feature ahead of tonight’s main event pitting Jean Silva against Jose Delgado.