Noche UFC live results: Jean Silva faces Jose Miguel Delgado

Noche UFC: Silva vs Delgado airs live tonight (Saturday, September 12) from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
- The main event is a featherweight bout between Brazil’s Jean Silva (17-3) and Jose Delgado (12-2) of Yuma, Arizona, who replaced Yair Rodriguez.
- The co-main event is a flyweight contest between Mexico’s former two-time champion Brandon Moreno (23-10-2) and Joseph Morales (15-2) of Sacramento, California.
How to watch: Live on Paramount+ starting at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT.
Advertisement
Noche UFC results
Main card (5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT)
- Jean Silva vs. Jose Miguel Delgado
- Brandon Moreno vs. Joseph Morales
- Tommy McMillen vs. Marwan Rahiki
- Manon Fiorot vs. Alexa Grasso
- Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Curtis Blaydes
- David Martinez vs. Dan Ige
Prelims (2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT)
- Tim Elliott vs. Edgar Chairez
- Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Muslim Salikhov
- Yousri Belgaroui vs. Djorden Santos
- Drakkar Klose vs. Tommy Gantt
- Rafa Garcia vs. Rong Zhu
- Sean King vs. Jessie Rosas
- JJ Aldrich vs. Regina Tarin
Noche UFC live blog
UFC Journey: Silva vs Delgado
Watch the UFC Journey feature ahead of tonight’s main event pitting Jean Silva against Jose Delgado.
Advertisement