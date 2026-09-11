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BKFC 93 Hollywood live results: Leonardo Perdomo faces Bear Hill

BKFC 93 features Leonardo Perdomo facing Bear Hill in a heavyweight bout at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Leonardo Perdomo and Bear Hill face off at the BKFC 93 Hollywood weigh-in
Leonardo Perdomo and Bear Hill face off at the weigh-in in Hollywood, Florida, on September 10, 2026. Photo credit: BKFC
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BKFC 93 features Leonardo Perdomo facing Bear Hill in a heavyweight bout tonight (Friday, September 11) at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida.

  • Cuba’s Perdomo (11-0) comes off a first-round TKO victory over Orlando Coulter at BKFC 87 in March.
  • Hill (3-1) of Ardmore, Alabama, knocked out Brady Meister in the third round of his previous bout in August at BKFC Sturgis.

How to watch: Live on the BKFC App starting at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

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The card also includes:

  • Featherweight co-main event bout between Miami’s Bryan Duran (8-1-1) and Charles Bennett (1-4) of Gainesville, Florida.
  • Bantamweight featured fight between Plant City, Florida-based Gee Perez (7-2) of Cuba and Denver’s Andrew Strode (4-0).

BKFC 93 Hollywood results

Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

  • Leonardo Perdomo vs. Bear Hill
  • Bryan Duran vs. Charles Bennett
  • Gee Perez vs. Andrew Strode
  • Esteban Rodriguez vs. Stephen Townsel
  • Matt Russo vs. Jancarlos Rivera
  • Murat Kazgan vs. James Rodriguez
  • Ernesto Suarez vs. Ronny Hauser
  • Chris Garcia vs. Tyler Randall

Prelims (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)

  • Chino Blume vs. Caleb Avila
  • Adyam Devillafuerte vs. Miguel Hinojosa
  • Eduardo Suarez vs. Jose Davila

BKFC 93 Hollywood live blog

Countdown and Free Prelims

Watch Countdown to BKFC 93 Hollywood, featuring bouts from previous events followed by tonight’s free prelims.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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