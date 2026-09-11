BKFC 93 Hollywood live results: Leonardo Perdomo faces Bear Hill

BKFC 93 features Leonardo Perdomo facing Bear Hill in a heavyweight bout tonight (Friday, September 11) at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida.
- Cuba’s Perdomo (11-0) comes off a first-round TKO victory over Orlando Coulter at BKFC 87 in March.
- Hill (3-1) of Ardmore, Alabama, knocked out Brady Meister in the third round of his previous bout in August at BKFC Sturgis.
How to watch: Live on the BKFC App starting at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.
Advertisement
The card also includes:
- Featherweight co-main event bout between Miami’s Bryan Duran (8-1-1) and Charles Bennett (1-4) of Gainesville, Florida.
- Bantamweight featured fight between Plant City, Florida-based Gee Perez (7-2) of Cuba and Denver’s Andrew Strode (4-0).
BKFC 93 Hollywood results
Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)
- Leonardo Perdomo vs. Bear Hill
- Bryan Duran vs. Charles Bennett
- Gee Perez vs. Andrew Strode
- Esteban Rodriguez vs. Stephen Townsel
- Matt Russo vs. Jancarlos Rivera
- Murat Kazgan vs. James Rodriguez
- Ernesto Suarez vs. Ronny Hauser
- Chris Garcia vs. Tyler Randall
Prelims (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)
- Chino Blume vs. Caleb Avila
- Adyam Devillafuerte vs. Miguel Hinojosa
- Eduardo Suarez vs. Jose Davila
BKFC 93 Hollywood live blog
Countdown and Free Prelims
Watch Countdown to BKFC 93 Hollywood, featuring bouts from previous events followed by tonight’s free prelims.
Advertisement