BKFC 93 Hollywood live results: Leonardo Perdomo faces Bear Hill

BKFC 93 features Leonardo Perdomo facing Bear Hill in a heavyweight bout tonight (Friday, September 11) at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida.

Cuba’s Perdomo (11-0) comes off a first-round TKO victory over Orlando Coulter at BKFC 87 in March.

Hill (3-1) of Ardmore, Alabama, knocked out Brady Meister in the third round of his previous bout in August at BKFC Sturgis.

How to watch: Live on the BKFC App starting at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

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The card also includes:

Featherweight co-main event bout between Miami’s Bryan Duran (8-1-1) and Charles Bennett (1-4) of Gainesville, Florida.

Bantamweight featured fight between Plant City, Florida-based Gee Perez (7-2) of Cuba and Denver’s Andrew Strode (4-0).

BKFC 93 Hollywood results

Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

Leonardo Perdomo vs. Bear Hill

Bryan Duran vs. Charles Bennett

Gee Perez vs. Andrew Strode

Esteban Rodriguez vs. Stephen Townsel

Matt Russo vs. Jancarlos Rivera

Murat Kazgan vs. James Rodriguez

Ernesto Suarez vs. Ronny Hauser

Chris Garcia vs. Tyler Randall

Prelims (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)

Chino Blume vs. Caleb Avila

Adyam Devillafuerte vs. Miguel Hinojosa

Eduardo Suarez vs. Jose Davila

BKFC 93 Hollywood live blog September 11, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Countdown and Free Prelims Watch Countdown to BKFC 93 Hollywood, featuring bouts from previous events followed by tonight’s free prelims.