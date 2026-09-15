WBC elevates Cieslak to full champion, sanctions defense vs Benavidez

Michal Cieslak has been elevated to full WBC cruiserweight champion, and his mandatory title defense against David Benavidez has been sanctioned by the organization.

Meanwhile, two-time WBC cruiserweight champion Noel Mikaelian of Armenia was stripped of the title, which he held ahead of his Saturday bout against Jai Opetaia.

Australia’s Opetaia (30-0, 23 KOs), who won the fight by ninth-round TKO, has become a mandatory contender and is now expected to face the winner of Cieslak vs Benavidez.

The WBC made the announcement regarding the status of its cruiserweight division on Monday.

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Poland’s Cieslak (28-2, 22 KOs) claimed the vacant interim WBC cruiserweight title by fourth-round TKO against Jean Pascal in June.

Reports about a potential bout with Benavidez (32-0, 26 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona, who currently holds the division’s unified WBA and WBO belts, emerged in August.

Following his victory over Mikaelian, former two-time IBF cruiserweight champion Opetaia, who also holds the Ring and Zuffa Boxing belts, called Benavidez into the ring, and the two fighters agreed to a showdown next May.

Further details on the proposed Cieslak vs Benavidez bout are expected to follow shortly.