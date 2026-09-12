Live results: Ryan Garcia defends WBC title against Conor Benn

Ryan Garcia faces Conor Benn tonight (Saturday, September 12) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

28-year-old Garcia (25-2, 20 KOs) of Victorville, California, makes his first defense of the WBC 147-pound title.

Britain’s 29-year-old Benn (25-1, 14 KOs), who is No. 1-ranked by the WBC, challenges for his first major title.

How to watch: Live on Paramount+ in the U.S. (Saturday, September 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET), and on DAZN PPV in the UK (Sunday, September 13 at 1:00 a.m. BST).

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The undercard includes:

Cruiserweight bout between Australia’s two-time IBF champion Jai Opetaia (30-0, 23 KOs) and Armenia’s two-time WBC champion Noel Mikaelian (28-3, 12 KOs).

Heavyweight matchup between Damazion Vanhouter (12-0, 9 KOs) of Albany, New York, and Raphael Akpejiori (19-3, 18 KOs) of Nigeria.

Lightweight contest between Filipino former champion Mark Magsayo (29-2, 19 KOs) and Andres Cortes (25-0, 13 KOs) of Henderson, Nevada.

Garcia vs Benn results

Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 a.m. BST)

Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn

Jai Opetaia vs. Noel Mikaelian

Mark Magsayo vs. Andres Cortes

Da’Mazion Vanhouter vs. Raphael Akpejiori

Prelims (5:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 p.m. BST)

Oswaldo Molina vs. Pablo Rubio

Abel Gonzalez vs. Raul Salomon

Vlad Panin vs. Dakota Linger

Jose Ramirez vs. Alexis Rocha

Sean Garcia vs. Abraham Morales

Garcia vs Benn live blog September 12, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Cold Open Watch the Garcia vs Benn cold open, narrated by Andy Garcia, ahead of their championship bout tonight in Las Vegas.