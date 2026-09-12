Live results: Ryan Garcia defends WBC title against Conor Benn

Ryan Garcia faces Conor Benn tonight (Saturday, September 12) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
- 28-year-old Garcia (25-2, 20 KOs) of Victorville, California, makes his first defense of the WBC 147-pound title.
- Britain’s 29-year-old Benn (25-1, 14 KOs), who is No. 1-ranked by the WBC, challenges for his first major title.
How to watch: Live on Paramount+ in the U.S. (Saturday, September 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET), and on DAZN PPV in the UK (Sunday, September 13 at 1:00 a.m. BST).
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The undercard includes:
- Cruiserweight bout between Australia’s two-time IBF champion Jai Opetaia (30-0, 23 KOs) and Armenia’s two-time WBC champion Noel Mikaelian (28-3, 12 KOs).
- Heavyweight matchup between Damazion Vanhouter (12-0, 9 KOs) of Albany, New York, and Raphael Akpejiori (19-3, 18 KOs) of Nigeria.
- Lightweight contest between Filipino former champion Mark Magsayo (29-2, 19 KOs) and Andres Cortes (25-0, 13 KOs) of Henderson, Nevada.
Garcia vs Benn results
Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 a.m. BST)
- Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn
- Jai Opetaia vs. Noel Mikaelian
- Mark Magsayo vs. Andres Cortes
- Da’Mazion Vanhouter vs. Raphael Akpejiori
Prelims (5:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 p.m. BST)
- Oswaldo Molina vs. Pablo Rubio
- Abel Gonzalez vs. Raul Salomon
- Vlad Panin vs. Dakota Linger
- Jose Ramirez vs. Alexis Rocha
- Sean Garcia vs. Abraham Morales
Garcia vs Benn live blog
Cold Open
Watch the Garcia vs Benn cold open, narrated by Andy Garcia, ahead of their championship bout tonight in Las Vegas.
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