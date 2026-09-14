Tom Aspinall relinquishes UFC heavyweight title

Tom Aspinall has decided to vacate his UFC heavyweight title due to an eye injury that has sidelined him since last October.

Aspinall (15-3, 1 NC) suffered an eye poke in a bout against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 that rendered him unable to continue, and the bout was declared a no contest.

In December, the 33-year-old native of Salford, England, announced he was due to undergo multiple eye surgeries.

On Monday, Matchroom Talent Agency, with which Aspinall signed in March, announced their client’s decision to relinquish the title.

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‘I want the other fighters to have the opportunity to compete for the title’

“Ongoing eye complications mean I cannot get cleared to fight right now,” said Aspinall via press release.

“I’ve had multiple surgeries, accidents and infections, and done everything possible to get back to competing.”

“I know there has been questions about why I have been quiet. I have always followed the advice of the UFC and focused on my recovery while we’ve tried to make this happen.”

“I have now made the decision to vacate the heavyweight title. I asked the UFC to allow me to make this statement because I don’t want to hold the Heavyweight division up.”

“I know what it’s like to have your career put on hold and I want the other fighters to have the opportunity to compete for the title.”

“The UFC and Hunter [Campbell] have been informed every step of the way and have seen the tests, procedures and medical information relating to my eyes.”

“We have worked closely with different doctors and specialists to try and make my return happen but, unfortunately, it is simply not possible right now.”

“I am absolutely gutted. I have chased this dream since I was 10 years old.”

‘I am not done’

“Stepping away from the title is not stepping away from the sport or the dream. I will continue doing everything I can to get healthy, get cleared and get back to competing as soon as possible.”

“What makes this particularly difficult is that many of the complications I’m dealing with are a result of fouls that changed the course of my career. Fighters rely on officials to enforce the rules and protect us in those moments, and it’s hard to still be dealing with the consequences today.”

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this absolute nightmare. I’ll be back as soon as I’m medically able to be.”

Aspinall initially claimed the interim UFC heavyweight title with a first-round knockout against Sergei Pavlovich in November 2023. In his following bout the next July, he stopped Curtis Blaydes, also in the first round.

In June 2025, Aspinall was promoted to full champion following Jon Jones’ retirement.