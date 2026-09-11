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Live results: Giovani Santillan faces Abass Baraou in Oceanside

Giovani Santillan faces former champion Abass Baraou for the vacant WBO Intercontinental super welterweight title

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Giovani Santillan makes his ring walk ahead of his bout against Fredrick Lawson
Giovani Santillan makes his ring walk ahead of his bout against Fredrick Lawson at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, on December 7, 2024. Photo by Mikey Williams / Top Rank
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Giovani Santillan faces Abass Baraou in a super welterweight bout tonight (Friday, September 11) at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California.

  • The contest pits San Diego’s former interim WBO welterweight title challenger Santillan (25-1, 18 KOs) against German-born, Togolese-French former WBA super welterweight champion Baraou (17-2, 9 KOs).
  • The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds, with the vacant WBO Intercontinentaltitle on the line.

How to watch: Live on ProBox TV at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.

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The undercard includes:

  • All-Mexican super featherweight bout between former IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez (32-3, 19 KOs) and Daniel Lugo (28-4-1, 19 KOs).
  • Super featherweight matchup between Dominic Valle (13-0, 7 KOs) of Lutz, Florida, and Francois Scarboro Jr. (14-0, 9 KOs) of Arlington, Virginia.
  • Middleweight contest between Brazil’s Hebert Conceicao Sousa (11-0, 5 KOs) and Mexico’s Jose de Jesus Adame Chio (15-0-1, 7 KOs).
  • Super lightweight clash between Filipino former two-time title challenger Mercito Gesta (34-4-3, 17 KOs) and Puerto Rico’s Jorge de Jesus (14-2, 10 KOs).

Santillan vs Baraou results

  • Giovani Santillan vs. Abass Baraou
  • Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Daniel Lugo
  • Dominic Valle vs. Francois Scarboro Jr.
  • Hebert Conceicao Sousa vs. Jose de Jesus Adame Chio
  • Daniel Morales vs. Lorenzo Vazquez Avalos
  • Julian Montalvo vs. Anthony Cruz Herrera
  • Mercito Gesta vs. Jorge de Jesus
  • Abel Mejia vs. Jorge Alberto Ayala Lopez
  • Angel Munoz vs. Sebastian Nieto Reyes
  • Alfredo Quinones vs. Judah Yisrael

Santillan vs Baraou live blog

Final Face-Off

Watch Giovani Santillan and Abass Baraou face off at the weigh-in ahead of their bout

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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