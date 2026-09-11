Live results: Giovani Santillan faces Abass Baraou in Oceanside

Giovani Santillan faces Abass Baraou in a super welterweight bout tonight (Friday, September 11) at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California.
- The contest pits San Diego’s former interim WBO welterweight title challenger Santillan (25-1, 18 KOs) against German-born, Togolese-French former WBA super welterweight champion Baraou (17-2, 9 KOs).
- The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds, with the vacant WBO Intercontinentaltitle on the line.
How to watch: Live on ProBox TV at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.
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The undercard includes:
- All-Mexican super featherweight bout between former IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez (32-3, 19 KOs) and Daniel Lugo (28-4-1, 19 KOs).
- Super featherweight matchup between Dominic Valle (13-0, 7 KOs) of Lutz, Florida, and Francois Scarboro Jr. (14-0, 9 KOs) of Arlington, Virginia.
- Middleweight contest between Brazil’s Hebert Conceicao Sousa (11-0, 5 KOs) and Mexico’s Jose de Jesus Adame Chio (15-0-1, 7 KOs).
- Super lightweight clash between Filipino former two-time title challenger Mercito Gesta (34-4-3, 17 KOs) and Puerto Rico’s Jorge de Jesus (14-2, 10 KOs).
Santillan vs Baraou results
- Giovani Santillan vs. Abass Baraou
- Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Daniel Lugo
- Dominic Valle vs. Francois Scarboro Jr.
- Hebert Conceicao Sousa vs. Jose de Jesus Adame Chio
- Daniel Morales vs. Lorenzo Vazquez Avalos
- Julian Montalvo vs. Anthony Cruz Herrera
- Mercito Gesta vs. Jorge de Jesus
- Abel Mejia vs. Jorge Alberto Ayala Lopez
- Angel Munoz vs. Sebastian Nieto Reyes
- Alfredo Quinones vs. Judah Yisrael
Santillan vs Baraou live blog
Final Face-Off
Watch Giovani Santillan and Abass Baraou face off at the weigh-in ahead of their bout
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