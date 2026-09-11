Live results: Giovani Santillan faces Abass Baraou in Oceanside

Giovani Santillan faces Abass Baraou in a super welterweight bout tonight (Friday, September 11) at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California.

The contest pits San Diego’s former interim WBO welterweight title challenger Santillan (25-1, 18 KOs) against German-born, Togolese-French former WBA super welterweight champion Baraou (17-2, 9 KOs).

The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds, with the vacant WBO Intercontinentaltitle on the line.

How to watch: Live on ProBox TV at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.

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The undercard includes:

All-Mexican super featherweight bout between former IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez (32-3, 19 KOs) and Daniel Lugo (28-4-1, 19 KOs).

Super featherweight matchup between Dominic Valle (13-0, 7 KOs) of Lutz, Florida, and Francois Scarboro Jr. (14-0, 9 KOs) of Arlington, Virginia.

Middleweight contest between Brazil’s Hebert Conceicao Sousa (11-0, 5 KOs) and Mexico’s Jose de Jesus Adame Chio (15-0-1, 7 KOs).

Super lightweight clash between Filipino former two-time title challenger Mercito Gesta (34-4-3, 17 KOs) and Puerto Rico’s Jorge de Jesus (14-2, 10 KOs).

Santillan vs Baraou results

Giovani Santillan vs. Abass Baraou

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Daniel Lugo

Dominic Valle vs. Francois Scarboro Jr.

Hebert Conceicao Sousa vs. Jose de Jesus Adame Chio

Daniel Morales vs. Lorenzo Vazquez Avalos

Julian Montalvo vs. Anthony Cruz Herrera

Mercito Gesta vs. Jorge de Jesus

Abel Mejia vs. Jorge Alberto Ayala Lopez

Angel Munoz vs. Sebastian Nieto Reyes

Alfredo Quinones vs. Judah Yisrael

Santillan vs Baraou live blog September 11, 2026 12:50 AM EDT Final Face-Off Watch Giovani Santillan and Abass Baraou face off at the weigh-in ahead of their bout