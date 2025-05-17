UFC Vegas 106 results: Burns vs Morales

UFC Vegas 106 features Gilbert Burns vs Michael Morales, live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 17. The bout is scheduled for five rounds at middleweight. The pair was originally expected to battle it out at UFC 314 and then at UFC 315, until it was moved to serve as this event’s main event.

Brazil’s 38-year-old former title challenger Burns (22-8) looks to bounce back from three straight defeats – against against Sean Brady, Jack Della Maddalena, and Belal Muhammad. Unbeaten Morales (17-0) of Mexico by way of Ecuador won his previous bout last August by TKO in the first round against Neil Magny.

The co-main event features Paul Craig up against Rodolfo Bellato at light heavyweight. Craig (17-9-1) of Scotland suffered three losses in a row, while Bellato (12-2-1) of Brazil fought Jimmy Crute to a majority draw in February.

Also on the card, Sodiq Yusuff (13-4) of Nigeria faces Mairon Santos (16-1) of Brazil at lightweight. Dustin Stoltzfus (16-6) of Lancaster, PA takes on Uzbekistan’s Nursulton Ruziboev (35-9-2) at middleweight. Plus, Julian Erosa (31-12) of Seattle, WA and Melquizael Costa (23-7) of Brazil clash at featherweight.

UFC Vegas 106: How to watch & start time UFC Vegas 106 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT.

UFC Vegas 106 results

Get UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Morales full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card (7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT)

Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales

Rodolfo Bellato vs. Paul Craig

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Mairon Santos

Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

Julian Erosa vs. Melquizael Costa

Prelims (4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT)