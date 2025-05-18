UFC 316 PPV fights confirmed with Patchy Mix vs Mario Bautista added to card

All five PPV fights are confirmed for UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O’Malley 2, taking place at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on June 7. In addition to the previously announced championship bouts and other matchups, former Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix is set for his promotional debut against Mario Bautista.

Mix (20-1) of Angola, New York was in action a year ago today, taking a split decision against Magomed Magomedov at Bellator Paris. With the victory, the 31-year-old retained his Bellator 135-pound title and earned his seventh straight victory. In his next scheduled fight last July, Mix was expected to face Leandro Higo, but the event was canceled.

Bautista (15-2) of Winnemucca, Nevada is also riding a seven-fight winning streak. The 31-year-old won his previous bout last October by split decision against Jose Aldo. Bautista was expected to face Marlon Vera in a rescheduled bout, but Vera withdrew for unknown reasons.

In the main event of UFC 316, Merab Dvalishvili (19-4) of Georgia makes the second defense of his bantamweight title in a championship rematch against former champion Sean O’Malley (18-2, 1 NC) of Helena, MT. In the co-main event, two-time bantamweight champion Julianna Pena (12-5) of Spokane, WA makes the first defense of her belt during her second reign against Kayla Harrison (18-1) of Middletown, Ohio.

Also confirmed for the PPV card is a middleweight bout between Kelvin Gastelum (19-9, 1 NC) of San Jose, California and Joe Pyfer (13-3) of Vineland, New Jersey. Plus, Vicente Luque (23-10-1) of Westwood, New Jersey and Kevin Holland (27-13, 1 NC) of Riverside, California clash at welterweight.

The promotion confirmed the above-mentioned five bouts during UFC Vegas 106 on Saturday.

Among the recently announced UFC 316 prelims, Quillan Salkilld (8-1) of Australia goes up against Yanal Ashmouz (8-1) of Israel at lightweight.

The current UFC 316 lineup is as follows: