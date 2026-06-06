Live results: Masamichi Yabuki beats Rene Calixto to retain title

Masamichi Yabuki defends his IBF flyweight title against Rene Calixto tonight, Saturday, June 6, live from Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Japan.

Japan’s three-time, two-division world champion Yabuki (19-4, 18 KOs) makes the second defense of his belt following a 12th-round knockout victory over Felix Alvarado last December.

Mexico’s Calixto (24-1-1, 10 KOs) makes his third attempt to become a champion after defeating Ruben Lezama Gonzalez by fourth-round TKO also last December.

The co-feature is a featherweight bout between Mexico’s two-weight champion Luis Nery (37-2, 28 KOs) and Filipino three-division champion John Riel Casimero (35-5-1, 24 KOs).

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On the undercard, Willibaldo Garcia (23-6-2, 13 KOs) of Mexico defends his IBF super flyweight title against Australia’s former champion Andrew Moloney (28-4, 18 KOs).

A bantamweight bout pits Kenneth Llover (17-0, 12 KOs) of the Philippines against NOLA’s Michael Angeletti (14-0, 8 KOs).

Yabuki vs Calixto results

Main card

Masamichi Yabuki def. Rene Calixto by unanimous decision (118-108, 118-108, 116-110)

John Riel Casimero def. Luis Nery by TKO (R4, 0:42)

Andrew Moloney def. Willibaldo Garcia by majority decision (115-113, 114-114, 115-113)

Michael Angeletti def. Kenneth Llover by unanimous decision (115-112, 115-112, 116-111)

Prelims

Aoi Yokoyama def. Vince Paras by unanimous decision (96-94, 96-94, 96-94)

Shuri Oka def. Adilet Kachkynbekov by TKO (R5, 0:04)

Nurzhigit Dyushebaev def. Seiya Meguro by TKO (R4, 2:27)

Yabuki vs Calixto live blog June 6, 2026 6:20 AM EDT Masamichi Yabuki defeats Rene Calixto by decision Masamichi Yabuki (20-4, 18 KOs) defeats Rene Calixto (24-2-1, 10 KOs) by unanimous decision to retain his IBF flyweight title. The judges scored the fight 118-108, 118-108, and 116-110. June 6, 2026 4:51 AM EDT John Riel Casimero TKOs Luis Nery in fourth round John Riel Casimero (36-5-1, 25 KOs) defeats Luis Nery (37-3, 28 KOs) by fourth-round TKO at featherweight. The stoppage came at 0:42 of the round. June 6, 2026 4:10 AM EDT Andrew Moloney defeats Willibaldo Garcia by decision Andrew Moloney (29-4, 18 KOs) defeats Willibaldo Garcia (23-7-2, 13 KOs) by majority decision to claim the IBF super flyweight title. The judges scored the fight 115-113, 114-114, and 115-113. June 6, 2026 3:01 AM EDT Michael Angeletti defeats Kenneth Llover by decision Michael Angeletti (15-0, 8 KOs) defeats Kenneth Llover (17-1, 12 KOs) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. The judges scored the fight 115-112, 115-112, and 116-111. June 6, 2026 2:49 AM EDT Prelim Results Nurzhigit Dyushebaev (1-2-1, 1 KO) defeats Seiya Meguro (6-3-1, 3 KOs) by fourth-round TKO at super bantamweight. The stoppage came at 2:27 of the round.



Shuri Oka (8-1, 6 KOs) defeats Adilet Kachkynbekov (1-2) by fifth-round TKO at super flyweight. The official time was 0:04 of the round.



Aoi Yokoyama (5-0, 1 KO) defeats Vince Paras (25-5-1, 19 KOs) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. All three judges scored the fight 96-94. June 6, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Event Preview Watch the event preview from ESPN Knockout below.