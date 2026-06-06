Gary Antuanne Russell to defend title against Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz

Gary Antuanne Russell is expected to defend his WBA super lightweight title against Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz in Las Vegas. The bout is yet to be confirmed, with ESPN’s Salvador Rodriguez reporting on social media, citing sources, and suggesting possible dates of August 22 or September 5.

Russell (19-1, 17 KOs) is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Andy Hiraoka in February, which marked his first successful defense. The 29-year-old southpaw from Capitol Heights, Maryland, claimed the title last March, dethroning Jose Valenzuela, also by unanimous decision.

Cruz (28-3-2, 18 KOs), who currently holds the interim WBC super lightweight title, was last in action in December, fighting Lamont Roach Jr. to a majority draw to retain the belt. The 28-year-old Mexico City native previously held the WBA 140-pound title in 2024, claiming it from Rolando Romero by eighth-round TKO before losing it in his first defense against Valenzuela by split decision.

The official announcement and event details will follow once the fight is confirmed.

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Additionally, negotiations for a rematch between Cruz and Gervonta Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland, were reported in March, but to date, the second fight has not materialized.