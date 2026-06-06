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UFC Vegas 118 live results: Gabriel Bonfim beats Belal Muhammad – Video

UFC Vegas 118 features former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad facing Gabriel Bonfim in a five-round matchup

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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UFC Vegas 118 airs live tonight, Saturday, June 6, from the Meta Apex in Las Vegas. In the main event, former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad takes on Gabriel Bonfim in a five-round matchup.

  • Muhammad (24-5, 1 NC) of Chicago looks to bounce back from two decision losses last year against Ian Machado Garry and Jack Della Maddalena.
  • Bonfim (19-1) of Brazil aims for his fifth win in a row, having stopped Randy Brown in the second round in his previous bout last November.

The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Brendan Allen and Edmen Shahbazyan.

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  • Allen (26-7) of Beaufort, South Carolina returns to action following last year’s fourth-round stoppage victory over Reinier de Ridder and a decision win against Marvin Vettori.
  • Shahbazyan (16-5) of Glendale, California targets his fourth win in a row, having defeated Andre Muniz by first-round knockout in his previous outing last October.

UFC Vegas 118 results

Main card

  • Gabriel Bonfim def. Belal Muhammad by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)
  • Brendan Allen def. Edmen Shahbazyan by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Tom Nolan def. Fares Ziam by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Bryce Mitchell def. Santiago Luna by submission (arm-triangle choke, R3, 4:52)
  • Iwo Baraniewski def. Junior Tafa by TKO (leg kick and punches, R1, 2:25)

Prelims

  • Alessandro Costa def. Matt Schnell by TKO (punches), R1, 2:32)
  • Marcus McGhee def. John Yannis by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Edgar Chairez def. Bruno Gustavo da Silva by submission (rear naked choke, R1, 4:13)
  • Chelsea Chandler def. Priscila Cachoeira by submission (armbar, R1, 3:42)
  • Joanderson Brito def. Jordan Leavitt by submission (guillotine choke, R1, 4:19)
  • Jeisla Chaves def. Yuneisy Duben by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Ketlen Souza def. Ariane Carnelossi by KO (head kick and punches, R1, 1:34)

UFC Vegas 118 live blog

Post-Fight Press Conference

The post-fight press conference wraps up the event.

Gabriel Bonfim defeats Belal Muhammad by decision

Gabriel Bonfim (20-1) defeats Belal Muhammad (24-6, 1 NC) by unanimous decision at welterweight. All three judges scored the fight 50-45.

Brendan Allen defeats Edmen Shahbazyan by decision

Brendan Allen (27-7) defeats Edmen Shahbazyan (16-6) by unanimous decision at middleweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28.

Tom Nolan defeats Fares Ziam by decision

Tom Nolan (11-1) defeats Fares Ziam (18-5) by unanimous decision at lightweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 29-28, and 29-28.

Bryce Mitchell submits Santiago Luna in third round

Bryce Mitchell (19-4) defeats Santiago Luna (8-1) by third-round submission with an arm-triangle choke at bantamweight. The stoppage came at 4:52 of the round.

Iwo Baraniewski TKOs Junior Tafa in first round

Iwo Baraniewski (9-0) defeats Junior Tafa (7-6) by first-round TKO with leg kicks and punches at light heavyweight. The stoppage came at 2:25 of the round.

Alessandro Costa TKOs Matt Schnell in first round

Alessandro Costa (16-5) defeats Matt Schnell (17-11, 1 NC) by first-round TKO at a 130-pound catchweight. The stoppage came at 2:32 of the round.

Marcus McGhee defeats John Yannis by decision

Marcus McGhee (11-2) defeats John Yannis (10-5) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28.

Edgar Chairez submits Bruno Silva in first round

Edgar Chairez (14-6, 1 NC) defeats Bruno Gustavo da Silva (15-9-2, 1 NC) by first-round submission with a rear naked choke at flyweight. The stoppage came at 4:13 of the round.

Chelsea Chandler submits Priscila Cachoeira in first round

Chelsea Chandler (7-4) defeats Priscila Cachoeira (13-9) by first-round submission with an armbar at bantamweight. The stoppage came at 3:42 of the round.

Joanderson Brito submits Jordan Leavitt in first round

Joanderson Brito (19-5-1) defeats Jordan Leavitt (13-4) by first-round submission with a guillotine choke at featherweight. The stoppage came at 4:19 of the round.

Jeisla Chaves defeats Yuneisy Duben by decision

Jeisla Chaves (7-0) defeats Yuneisy Duben (6-2, 1 NC) by split decision at flyweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 28-29, and 29-28.

Ketlen Souza KOs Ariane Carnelossi in first round

Ketlen Souza (17-6) defeats Ariane Carnelossi (15-5) by first-round knockout with head kick and punches at strawweight. The stoppage came at 1:34 of the round.

Media Day

In case you missed it, here’s what the fighters had to say during Media Day.

Fighter Faceoffs

Watch the final face-offs featuring Belal Muhammad and Gabriel Bonfim, along with all other fighters featured on the card.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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