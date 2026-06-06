UFC Vegas 118 live results: Gabriel Bonfim beats Belal Muhammad – Video

UFC Vegas 118 airs live tonight, Saturday, June 6, from the Meta Apex in Las Vegas. In the main event, former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad takes on Gabriel Bonfim in a five-round matchup.

Muhammad (24-5, 1 NC) of Chicago looks to bounce back from two decision losses last year against Ian Machado Garry and Jack Della Maddalena.

Bonfim (19-1) of Brazil aims for his fifth win in a row, having stopped Randy Brown in the second round in his previous bout last November.

The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Brendan Allen and Edmen Shahbazyan.

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Allen (26-7) of Beaufort, South Carolina returns to action following last year’s fourth-round stoppage victory over Reinier de Ridder and a decision win against Marvin Vettori.

Shahbazyan (16-5) of Glendale, California targets his fourth win in a row, having defeated Andre Muniz by first-round knockout in his previous outing last October.

UFC Vegas 118 results

Main card

Gabriel Bonfim def. Belal Muhammad by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Brendan Allen def. Edmen Shahbazyan by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Tom Nolan def. Fares Ziam by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Bryce Mitchell def. Santiago Luna by submission (arm-triangle choke, R3, 4:52)

Iwo Baraniewski def. Junior Tafa by TKO (leg kick and punches, R1, 2:25)

Prelims

Alessandro Costa def. Matt Schnell by TKO (punches), R1, 2:32)

Marcus McGhee def. John Yannis by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Edgar Chairez def. Bruno Gustavo da Silva by submission (rear naked choke, R1, 4:13)

Chelsea Chandler def. Priscila Cachoeira by submission (armbar, R1, 3:42)

Joanderson Brito def. Jordan Leavitt by submission (guillotine choke, R1, 4:19)

Jeisla Chaves def. Yuneisy Duben by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Ketlen Souza def. Ariane Carnelossi by KO (head kick and punches, R1, 1:34)

UFC Vegas 118 live blog June 6, 2026 11:00 PM EDT Post-Fight Press Conference The post-fight press conference wraps up the event. June 6, 2026 10:59 PM EDT Gabriel Bonfim defeats Belal Muhammad by decision Gabriel Bonfim (20-1) defeats Belal Muhammad (24-6, 1 NC) by unanimous decision at welterweight. All three judges scored the fight 50-45. June 6, 2026 10:12 PM EDT Brendan Allen defeats Edmen Shahbazyan by decision Brendan Allen (27-7) defeats Edmen Shahbazyan (16-6) by unanimous decision at middleweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28. June 6, 2026 9:38 PM EDT Tom Nolan defeats Fares Ziam by decision Tom Nolan (11-1) defeats Fares Ziam (18-5) by unanimous decision at lightweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 29-28, and 29-28. June 6, 2026 8:57 PM EDT Bryce Mitchell submits Santiago Luna in third round Bryce Mitchell (19-4) defeats Santiago Luna (8-1) by third-round submission with an arm-triangle choke at bantamweight. The stoppage came at 4:52 of the round. June 6, 2026 8:25 PM EDT Iwo Baraniewski TKOs Junior Tafa in first round Iwo Baraniewski (9-0) defeats Junior Tafa (7-6) by first-round TKO with leg kicks and punches at light heavyweight. The stoppage came at 2:25 of the round. June 6, 2026 7:57 PM EDT Alessandro Costa TKOs Matt Schnell in first round Alessandro Costa (16-5) defeats Matt Schnell (17-11, 1 NC) by first-round TKO at a 130-pound catchweight. The stoppage came at 2:32 of the round. June 6, 2026 7:28 PM EDT Marcus McGhee defeats John Yannis by decision Marcus McGhee (11-2) defeats John Yannis (10-5) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28. June 6, 2026 6:47 PM EDT Edgar Chairez submits Bruno Silva in first round Edgar Chairez (14-6, 1 NC) defeats Bruno Gustavo da Silva (15-9-2, 1 NC) by first-round submission with a rear naked choke at flyweight. The stoppage came at 4:13 of the round. June 6, 2026 6:24 PM EDT Chelsea Chandler submits Priscila Cachoeira in first round Chelsea Chandler (7-4) defeats Priscila Cachoeira (13-9) by first-round submission with an armbar at bantamweight. The stoppage came at 3:42 of the round. June 6, 2026 6:23 PM EDT Joanderson Brito submits Jordan Leavitt in first round Joanderson Brito (19-5-1) defeats Jordan Leavitt (13-4) by first-round submission with a guillotine choke at featherweight. The stoppage came at 4:19 of the round. June 6, 2026 5:51 PM EDT Jeisla Chaves defeats Yuneisy Duben by decision Jeisla Chaves (7-0) defeats Yuneisy Duben (6-2, 1 NC) by split decision at flyweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 28-29, and 29-28. June 6, 2026 5:27 PM EDT Ketlen Souza KOs Ariane Carnelossi in first round Ketlen Souza (17-6) defeats Ariane Carnelossi (15-5) by first-round knockout with head kick and punches at strawweight. The stoppage came at 1:34 of the round. June 6, 2026 3:49 PM EDT Media Day In case you missed it, here’s what the fighters had to say during Media Day. June 6, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Fighter Faceoffs Watch the final face-offs featuring Belal Muhammad and Gabriel Bonfim, along with all other fighters featured on the card.